Save on kitchen appliances, cutlery and cookware with Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals on Ninja, GE and KitchenAid
For all the cutlery and bowls you need to throw together simple summer salads to the high-powered appliances you need to make barista-level coffee, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is the time to shop. The shopping extravaganza ends today, July 13 and we are tracking the best deals on cookware, appliances and more all day long.
Whether you’re shopping for a premium knife set, a luxurious espresso machine or an air fryer for summer cooking, we’ve rounded up the best kitchen sales available at Amazon today.
Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals.
The best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals
Here are our top ten favorite Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals you can shop right now, including a highly rated stand mixer and a cookware set.
Blue Diamond Ceramic Nonstick 11" Grill Genie Pan for $19.99 (Save $20)
Magic Bullet Blender, Small Silver 11 Piece Set for $29.99 (Save $9.89)
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $64.99 (Save $35)
All-Clad 2-Piece 10-Inch Fry Pan Cookware Set for $69.95 (Save $40.03)
Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 8-quart XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer for $129.99 (Save $100)
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid for $249.95 (Save $150.05)
Hestan 10-Piece ProBond Collection for $899.95 (Save $600.05)
Small appliance Amazon Prime Day deals
From air fryers to blenders, these are the compact machines that get us through the day. And now is the best time to add them to your cart.
Save up to 40% on Instant Pot Air Fryers and Pressure Cookers
Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for $11.95 (Save $10.04)
Blue Diamond Ceramic Nonstick 11" Grill Genie Pan for $19.99 (Save $20)
Mueller 1.8-Liter Ultra Kettle for $24.97 with on page coupon (Save $20)
Aroma Housewares Digital Cool-Touch Rice Grain Cooker and Food Steamer for $29.98 (Save $10.01)
Magic Bullet Blender, Small Silver 11 Piece Set for $29.99 (Save $9.89)
KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment for $39.99 (Save $30.00)
Braun MultiQuick 7 Hand Blender MQ7035 for $44.95 (Save $20)
Willow & Everett Gooseneck Electric Kettle for $44.99 (Save $35)
Cuisinart ICE-20P1 Automatic Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Maker $48.99 (Save $20.96)
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $59.99 (Save $70)
Cuisinart Electric Cordless Tea Kettle for $72 (Save $27.95)
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $64.99 (Save $35)
Chefman AccuGrill Smokeless Indoor Grill for $89.46 (Save $49.53)
Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $94 (Save $55)
GE 12-Cup Food Processor with Accessories for $99 (Save $60)
Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville for $119 (Save $64.95)
Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 8-quart XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer for $129.99 (Save $100)
Luma Comfort IM200SS Clear Ice Maker for $176.24 (Save $51.05)
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid & Thermometer for $229.99 (Save $120)
Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso with Breadmaker for $266.99 (Save $110.50)
Phillips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/Milk Frother for $419.99 (Save $179.01)
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank for $429.00 (Save $150)
Gaggia Velasca Prestige Espresso Machine for $849 (Save $250)
Kitchenware Amazon Prime Day deals
Something as simple as a new set of wine glasses or dishes can make your kitchen feel like a luxurious eatery. These are some of the best kitchen deals you can find to make that dream come to life.
Big Red House Heat-Resistant Oven Mitts - Set of 2 for $13.99 (Save $16)
NutriChef Stemless Champagne Flutes, Set of 2 for $16.99 (Save $6)
Atlas Tea World of Tea Sampler for $17.49 with on-page coupon (Save $7.50)
Anchor Hocking Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses, Set of 12 for $17.49 (Save $7.50)
Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Sampler for $19.99 (Save $5)
Libbey Stemless Margarita Glasses, Set of 6 for $23.09 (Save $9.90)
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, Set of 3 for $23.36 (Save $9.63)
Anchor Hocking 3-Piece Bowls & Platter Set for $24.49 (Save $10.50)
Le'raze 6-piece Set of Can Shaped Glass Cups for $24.95 (Save $14.05)
Dowan 10-Inch Large Salad Bowls, Set of Two from $26.39 (Save $8.60)
Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set for $28.03 (Save $14.96)
Elixir Glassware 8-Ounce Classy Champagne Flutes, Set of Four for $29.98 (Save $15.02)
Stasher 4-Pack of Silicone Reusable Storage Bags for $38 (Save $16.99)
OXO Good Grips Grilling Tools, 5-Piece Set for $39.99 (Save $10)
Oneida Flight 45-Piece Stainless-Steel Flatware Set for $59.49 (Save $25.50)
Schott Zwiesel Pure Tritan Crystal Stemware Glassware Collection, 6 Count for $69 (Save $15)
Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set for $125.40 (Save $64.55)
Cookware Amazon Prime Day deals
Whether your old pots and pans are a little too loved or you're just eager for a sleeker upgrade, investing in new cookware is always easier when it comes with a smaller price tag.
OXO Good Grips Nonstick 12" Frying Pan Skillet for $41.99 (Save $18)
KitchenAid Vitrified Stoneware Rectangular Baker with Lid for $47.84 (Save $42.15)
Staub Ceramic 4-pc Baking Dish and Bowl Set for $62.99 (Save $27)
All-Clad 2-Piece 10-Inch Fry Pan Cookware Set for $69.95 (Save $40.03)
OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Frying Pan Skillet Set for $69.99 (Save $30)
Blue Diamond Diamond Infused Ceramic Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set for $89.99 (Save $40)
Kitchen Academy 12-Piece Granite Induction Kitchen Cookware Set for $108.69 (Save $31.30)
Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 12-Piece Cookware Set from $112.14 (Save $37.85)
NutriChef 21-Piece Red Silicone Handle Cookware Set for $112.42 (Save $37.57)
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid for $249.95 (Save $150.05)
GreenPan 22-Piece Valencia Pro Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Set for $349.99 (Save $150)
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set for $387.16 (Save $342.83)
Hestan 10-Piece ProBond Collection for $899.95 (Save $600.05)
Cutlery Amazon Prime Day deals
Without high-quality knives in your kitchen, you'll likely have a hard time putting those restaurant-quality meals together. While the best cutlery doesn't always come cheap, a good sale is a great excuse to upgrade your slicing game.
Cuisinart C55-12PCKSAM 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Stainless Steel Knives for $14.99 (Save $5)
Mosfiata 8-Inch Super Sharp Professional Chef's Knife for $27.99 (Save $42)
NutriChef 17-Piece Kitchen Knife Set for $32.30 (Save $26.69)
Henckels Statement 20-pc Kitchen Knife Set for $159.99 (Save $70)
Smeg Stainless Steel Knife Block Set for $362.56 (Save $127.39)
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day started back in 2015 as a celebration of the retailer's 20th anniversary and a means of increasing membership on the site. Since then, it's exploded into an annual two-day event that often surpasses the success of even Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Now, every summer, Amazon Prime members look forward to doorbuster discounts from Amazon (and its competitors) during Prime Day. Some shoppers qualify for special Prime memberships as well.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is today, July 13. We have already seen tons of price drops in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 with the best Prime Day deals going live today.
What kitchen deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Home cooks and foodies, rejoice! There's no shortage of kitchen deals when it comes to Amazon Prime Day. This year, we've seen markdowns on some of the best cookware sets we've tested, and several renowned appliances—from air fryers to espresso machines to stand mixers.
Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?
In short, yes—Amazon Prime Day offers deals that are exclusive to Prime Members only. In addition to annual Prime Day deals, Prime Members can also enjoy perks like movies and TV with Prime Video, unlimited books with Prime Reading, and more.
Not a Prime Member? You don't have to miss out on deals! Amazon competitors like Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy all offer attractive deals around the same time as Prime Day.
Shop Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 50+ Prime Day Kitchen deals: Get deals on Ninja, Dash, KitchenAid