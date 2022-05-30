Save on laptops, gaming monitors, headphones and more at HP's Memorial Day sale

HP has sale prices on laptops, gaming headsets, gaming monitors and more for Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is here. Sales are live, in-person and online, at many retailers, with bargains to be had on all kinds of tech. Among them? HP, which is having a massive sale for the holiday, including markdowns on tech we love, from gaming PCs to convertible laptops to headsets.

When you shop the Memorial Day Sale at HP, you can save an extra 5% off of gaming products over $999 with the code 5GAMER2022. Additionally, you can save 10% off of gaming products over $1399 if you use the code 10GAMER2022.

Through the HP Memorial Day Sale, you can get great markdowns on laptops, including a few laptops from our favorite lines of budget laptops for students, the Envy series, for up to 30% off. You can also find HP Z series desktops, like the HP Z2 Tower G5 workstation, for more than 50% off (you'll pay $1,124.25).

You can also get fantastic streaming and gaming gear from HyperX at HP for Memorial Day, like the HyperX Cloud Core +7.1 gaming headset for $49.99 (saving you $20), or the HyperX SoloCast microphone for $39.99 (also saving you $20). If you want to take advantage of the discount codes for gaming gear, you can save a whopping $500 on the HP Omen 30L Desktop—and that doesn't even include the additional 10% you'll save with the discount code.

Whether you’re shopping for a new laptop or a gaming monitor to get you through the summer, we’ve rounded up the best deals at HP's Memorial Day sale.

The best Memorial Day deals you can shop at HP

