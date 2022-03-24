'Save some lives': Area police join training on how to spot impaired drivers

Mar. 24—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Driving while impaired is a crime.

Whether driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal drugs or prescription medication, expect to get pulled over.

More than a dozen police officers from Cambria County and surrounding counties turned out for training on how to spot impaired drivers that was held Wednesday at Upper Yoder Township Police Department.

The Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) was sponsored by the Pennsylvania DUI Association.

"It gives the officer an objective means to assess the subject's level of impairment," said Craig Amos, regional DUI program administrator.

The standardized test is used by police department across the country and around the world, he said.

The three tests are:

—Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus.

The HGN looks for an involuntary jerking of the eyes.

—Nine-step walk and turn.

The subject takes nine steps up the line, turns around and takes nine steps back.

—One leg stand.

The subject stands on one leg for 30 seconds.

"When you put the results of those three tests together, it helps the officer assess if the person is impaired," Amos said.

The instruction was part of a wet lab, where police officers administered the tests to volunteers who drank alcohol.

"They drink and we get them to a particular level," Amos said.

The tests are effective for people who may not know they are impaired.

"Our goal is to get these (officers) so they can recognize impairment, get the subject off the street and save lives," Amos said.

As law enforcement continues to hammer home the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, prescription medication poses an additional challenge, he said.

"People think that, 'As long as I take it the way my doctor prescribed, I'm OK,' " Amos said. "That's not true if it affects your ability to function."

Some drugs come with a warning to not operate heavy machinery.

"When people read that, they think of a Caterpillar bulldozer, not their Kia Sedona," Amos said. "If your prescription makes you feel different, then you shouldn't be driving."

Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, police officer Brian Dail said the HGN training was helpful.

"There's a lot of cues that I never noticed until now," he said. "I'm able to notice the jerking of the eyes."

Kim Sanders, a Blair County sheriff's deputy and Duncansville police officer, understands the need for the training.

"DUI is a major crime," Sanders said. "There were two officers killed in Philly, and it was a DUI incident.

"This training was very helpful to be able to stop this sort of crime and hopefully save some lives."