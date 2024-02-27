Save-A-Lot in Beckley set to close

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Save-A-Lot in Beckley is set to close.

Save-A-Lot is a Missouri-based company which has been in business since 1977, edging out a niche in the grocery sector to offer low prices to customers.

Last year, Leevers Supermarket acquired the last 18 stores, including the Beckley Save-Alot at Value City Center.

Store workers said on Monday, February 26, 2024, that they had been notified of the coming closure but did not offer a date.

