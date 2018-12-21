Save on MacBooks, iPads, Acer laptops, Chromebooks, and more this weekend

Twitter More

Facebook More

The year may be winding down, but the deals certainly aren't — all the sales on laptops and tablets this weekend prove it.

New Year's means heading back to work and school, so there are plenty of affordable laptops that are perfect for either. If you need something basic, the Acer Chromebook 14 is $263 and is great for most classrooms. There's also this 17.3-inch laptop by HP for $490 if work requires a little more than a Chromebook can offer.

But some of the best savings this weekend belong to the high-performance laptops. Anyone looking for a new MacBook Pro can get the Apple MacBook Pro MLH42LL/A for $2099, $700 down from the original $2799 price. But if you or the one you're shopping for is into gaming, the Acer Predator Triton 700 is $1999 and packs all the power of a desktop into a surprisingly thin laptop. Read more...

More about Ipad, Tablets, Acer, Chromebooks, and Laptops