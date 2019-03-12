Save a massive £300 on the Neato Robotics robot vacuum cleaner at Amazon

Twitter More

Facebook More

If you have ever thought about investing in a robot vacuum, then you'll know all too well that there are a lot of options to consider.

Robot vacuums come in different shapes and sizes, with different batteries, functions, and power outputs. It's difficult to pick the right robot vacuum for you. What often helps when making this decision is to check out what other people think.

The Neato Robotics Botvac D5 has been given a five-star rating by 67% of customers on Amazon, which provides a fair degree of assurance that this device works. It's also on offer, which might be the extra nudge you need to make a purchase. The Neato Robotics Botvac D5 robot vacuum usually retails at £599.99, but is currently reduced to £299.99. That is an absolutely massive saving of £300 on list price. Read more...

More about Robot Vacuums, Mashable Shopping, Neato Botvac, Shopping Uk, and Uk Deals