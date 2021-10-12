Save on mattresses, sheets, pillows and more at this sitewide Tuft & Needle sale

Get top-rated mattresses, sheets and pillows together with these Tuft & Needle bundles for 15% off.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're looking for a cozy spot to relax after a long day, we know exactly what you need. Tuft & Needle makes our favorite mattress in a box, and right now you can get it bundled with some luxurious bedding for a great low price.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Through Sunday, October 31, the brand is offering sleep bundles that pair its mattresses with bedding for 15% off. You can get the Complete Mattress bundle featuring the brand's Original mattress with a mattress protector, percale sheet set and a down alternative pillow all for as low as $722.50—a total savings of $127.50 that reflects a discount from $645 to $548.25 on the twin-size mattress and a markdown from $205 down to $174.25 on the bedding.

You can also get the Complete bundle with the same bedding collection combined with Tuft & Needle's Mint mattress, which is made with an additional layer of memory foam, for as low as $807.50 in the twin size. If you're not in the market for a mattress, there's the Essentials bundle featuring the mattress protector, percale sheet set and a two-pack of pillows for as low as $174.25.

When it comes to mattresses ordered online, we can't say enough nice things about the Tuft & Needle Original.

The Complete Mattress bundle is hard to pass up, especially considering it contains the best boxed mattress we've ever tried: the Tuft & Needle Original. When we first tested the Tuft & Needle Original, we were impressed with the firmness of the mattress and the support it offered. Though it's a foam mattress, it doesn't suck you in while sleeping, and our tester said it was close to feeling like she was floating. She also found it to have good edge support, noticing how the sides of the bed didn't collapse beneath her or make her feel like she was about to fall off.

Story continues

Right now, Tuft & Needle is also offering a discount on the Original mattress: You can save 30% on your purchase using the coupon code OG30, which means you can get the mattress starting at $580.50 for a twin. You can even use the code to save up to $117 on your Complete Mattress bundle.

The bottom line is that Tuft & Needle has everything you could need for a great night's sleep—check out the prices for yourself and shop before this deal is just a dream.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Tuft & Needle: Save on bedding and mattress bundles now