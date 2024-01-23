Save money by booking your Delaware beach vacation now

The cold and wet weather is leading some people to begin planning their summer vacation at the Delaware beaches early.

"We are just now starting to see summer bookings come in as people plan travel for 2024," said Megan Rynkiewicz, Vacasa's Delaware director of operations.

Kristina Lingo, Rehoboth Beach rental manager at Jack Lingo Realtor, said she's busier than she was at this time last year, but it's still too early for the hotel industry, according to TKo Hospitality President Vince DiFonzo.

TKO operates four hotels at the Delaware beaches and four in Ocean City, Maryland. Hotels differ from rental homes in that people usually book shorter stays, DiFonzo said, and later, usually less than 60 days before their trip, so it's too early to gauge summer business.

More: Miss summer? Check out these vintage photos from Rehoboth Beach from our archives

"We are seeing a slight drop-off from our booking pace right now compared to last year," DiFonzo said. "People are looking for bargains and value. All of our properties right now are offering a discount on advance purchases to build a base of business."

That means it's cheaper to book your hotel room now, and both Rynkiewicz and Lingo recommended booking as soon as possible, too.

"We have a really large repeat client base, so our availability is limited," Lingo said. "However, we have a lot of new listings. The sooner they book, the better, so they can get what they're looking for."

The market is starting to look like it did prior to COVID-19, Lingo said.

More: Rehoboth Beach begins implementing traffic, parking recommendations

"People were staying for extended periods of time," she said. "When people were booking during COVID they wanted really updated homes, private pools. They'd stay at the property more, grill out more, stay longer periods of time. Now we're getting back to weekly rentals and the way things were."

For Vacasa renters, the length of the stays they're booking for the summer is averaging around six nights right now, Rynkiewicz said.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Now's the time to book your vacation at the Delaware beaches to save