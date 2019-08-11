How to Save Money When Buying Replacement Tires

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Nearly 2 out of 3 car owners are turning to alternative tire brands and models when buying replacement tires for their car, SUV, or pickup truck. In addition to replacing tires out of necessity, consumers are also replacing them to get better winter grip and handling, based on a new tire survey of Consumer Reports members.

Among those members, over 60 percent chose a different brand and model of tire than was previously installed on their vehicle. CR's exclusive survey reveals how shoppers made their decision and shows that some were savvy about saving money.

Price was a driving force in their brand selection, and 1 in 6 respondents tried to negotiate a lower price for their new tires. Although that's not a lot, nearly 70 percent of those who did haggle were successful, with a median savings of $29 per tire.

These are among the findings from a large-scale survey of more than 30,000 Consumer Reports members, who reported on tire purchase and/or installation experiences at walk-in chains, online retailers, independent tire retailers, and car dealerships between the fall of 2017 and the fall of 2018. We identified tire-buying trends and also learned some money-saving strategies that our members used successfully.

“Tire shoppers have many performance and price factors to consider when shopping for a replacement tire,” says Ryan Pszczolkowski, CR's senior tire and auto testing technician. “That so many are choosing a different tire than what comes with their car suggests the desire for different tire characteristics—and the influence of price.”

A vast majority of tire buyers (88 percent) reported doing research before buying, and most of them relied on information from websites or dealerships. The most frequent activity was going online to determine the right tire type, at 42 percent. Nearly as common was comparing prices (40 percent), a strategy that could pay dividends for shoppers who decide to haggle over their purchase price. (Check out the tire selector found with our tire ratings and help match the tires we've tested to your vehicle.)



The cost for replacement tires depends on the type of vehicle they're intended for, ranging from small-car tires, averaging $137 each, to performance-focused sports car and pickup truck tires at $187 per tire.

Of course, price ranges widely based on size, performance, speed rating, and retailer within each vehicle class. And remember that our tests routinely show that price isn’t necessarily a good indicator of tire quality.

Michelin is by far the most purchased tire brand among CR members. It's no wonder, as Michelin holds the top position in many of the categories we test. It's considered a premium brand, with prices above many other household names, but the added cost can often be justified when comparing projected treadwear based on CR tests. Survey respondents show that, in fact, some other brands were more expensive, on average. The brand median price paid for tires was $148, and the median cost for installation was about $20 per tire.



Those consumers who were bold enough to negotiate on their tire prices were successful nearly 70 percent of the time. In particular, consumers who shopped at Town Fair Tire, America’s Tire, and Discount Tire Center reported negotiation success rates of 75 percent or greater. Successful hagglers at car dealerships saved even more than tire negotiators in general, about $37 per tire.

Among the retailers included in our survey, Costco was where buyers were the least successful at negotiating.

Beyond shaving money off the purchase price, 8 out of 10 customers who purchased or installed tires received at least one free perk or service. More than half of all tire buyers got a tire rotation and/or tire balancing at no charge. Other freebies mentioned by members included tire mounting, tire disposal, and a road-hazard warranty.



Perks were also available to online shoppers, with over two-fifths saying they benefited from free shipping. In fact, over half the customers of DiscountTireDirect.com (62 percent), Costco.com (60 percent), Amazon.com (58 percent), and Walmart.com (56 percent) reported receiving free shipping.

A road-hazard warranty—protection that typically provides a prorated replacement for tires damaged before their traditional tread life has expired—is another common perk. Twenty-eight percent of tire-buying members received one free of charge. Only 1 in 5 tire-buying members (21 percent) purchased a road-hazard warranty along with their tires.

The percentage of members who got a free warranty varied significantly by retailer, from just 2 percent of Amazon customers getting one compared with 57 percent for BJ’s customers. In addition to BJ’s, other good places to shop if you’re looking to get a free tire warranty included with your tire purchase are Les Schwab Tire Centers, Tirerack.com, Costco, and Dunn Tire. Half or more of their customers reported receiving this perk.

"You may be able to get the coverage you want bundled in with the tires,” says Gene Petersen, who manages the Consumer Reports tire-testing program. “In some cases, such as when you get a great deal on tires themselves but they don't include a road-hazard warranty, it may be worth paying extra for that protection."

Those who pay for a road-hazard warranty out of pocket spent a brand median of $17 per tire for it. Petersen suggest that buyers read the small print before assigning too much benefit to these programs, because the coverage does vary. In our experience, it's often worth the peace of mind.



Bottom Line

Start shopping for tires by identifying models that deliver on the safety-related attributes that mean the most to you, such as wet braking grip, winter traction, and resistance to hydroplaning (when water gets between the tire and the road). Then focus on getting a good deal from a reputable dealer. The latest tire retailer satisfaction ratings help to supplement our extensive tire-testing results, allowing CR members to optimize their tire-buying experience.

Car Type Percent of Vehicles in Survey Median Purchase Price Paid Per Tire* Sedan/Hatchback/Coupe 40 $137 SUV 36 $162 Pickup Truck 12 $175 Minivan 5 $137 Sports Car 3 $187 Other 4 $137

Tire Brand

Price Paid

Nitto $216 Nokian $192 Pirelli $187 Michelin $183 Toyo $179 Continental $175 BFGoodrich $168 Bridgestone $167 Dunlop $166 Big O Tires $155 Yokohama $151 Goodyear $148 Firestone $138 Cooper $135 Hankook $129 Falken $124 Mastercraft $123 Nexen $120 General $119 Kelly $117 Kumho $116 Uniroyal $116 Sumitomo $114

Free Perk Percent Who Got the Free Perk Free Tire Rotation 52 Free Tire Balancing 51 Free Tire Mounting 46 Free Tire Disposal 32 Free Road-Hazard Warranty 28 Free Vehicle Inspections (brakes, fluid levels, etc.) 10 Free Transportation or Loaner Car 4 Free Accessories 1 Other 5

Retailer Percent of Customers Getting a Free Warranty BJ's 57 Les Schwab Tire Centers 55 Tirerack.com 53 Costco 52 Dunn Tire 50 Sam's Club 45 Kal Tire 43 Big O Tires 33 Town Fair Tire Centers 31 Belle Tire Distributors 30 Canadian Tire Corp 30 Tire Kingdom 28 America's Tire 27 Car Dealership 23 Discount Tire Centers 23 Discount Tire and Automotive 22 Pep Boys 22 Tire Discounters 22 Firestone Complete Auto Care 21 NTB Tire & Service Centers 21 Tire Warehouse 20 Goodyear Auto Service 19 Discount Tire (discounttiredirect.com) 18 Sears 17 Tires Plus 17 Mr. Tire 16 Independent Retailer 15 Sullivan Tire 15 Walmart Auto Care Centers 12 Mavis Discount Tire 9 Amazon.com 2

More from Consumer Reports:

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2019, Consumer Reports, Inc.