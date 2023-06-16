Save money during six Florida sales tax holidays this summer

Florida’s popular “Back-to-School” and “Disaster Preparedness” sales tax holidays have returned. But there are more to keep an eye on this year. In total, this summer brings us six deals. There’s even a three-month “Freedom Summer” event, in which you save on recreation items and activities including movies and park admissions. The following is a list of current and upcoming sales tax holidays and what they include.

1. Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday (now through Sept. 4): Find sales tax breaks on purchases of admission to concerts, sporting events, cultural events, state park annual passes and most fitness facilities for use in 2023. You’ll also get a break on outdoor-related supplies including residential pool supplies and chemicals, fishing gear, children’s outdoor athletic equipment, camping gear and boating safety equipment.

2. Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday (Aug. 26-Sept. 8): Hurricane season doesn’t end until Nov. 30. So this sales tax holiday will help you restock on some of the supplies you might have already used. Get breaks on flashlights, lanterns, non-electric coolers, power banks, generators, fire extinguishers and some pet supplies.

3: Back to School Sales Tax Holiday (July 24-Aug. 6 and Jan. 1-14, 2024): The coming year brings two 14-day Back to School sales tax holidays. The first helps you get kids back into the classroom. The second helps get them over the hump and through the year. Both give you a sales tax break on clothing, backpacks, footwear, school supplies, personal computers and personal computer-related items.

4. Tool Time (Sept. 2-8): Get a tax break on the purchase of all skilled labor tools including hand tools, power tools and safety glasses.

5. Energy Star Appliances (July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024): If you need a new household appliance, this sales tax holiday is a big savings. Energy Star appliances earn the designation by the United States Environmental Protection Agency if they consume less energy and help the environment. Basically, if you buy an Energy Star appliance now, you not only save on sales tax, you’re going to save a lot of dough down the road.

6. Home Hardening (now through June 30, 2024): “Home Hardening” is home improvements that make your house safer during hurricane season. That’s replacement of old windows, doors and garage doors with impact-resistant grade materials. It’s a big investment, but saving on sales tax saves a lot of money.

For more information on all Florida sales tax holidays, and purchase price restrictions, go to floridarevenue.com.