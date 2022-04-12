Save Money on Groceries by Opting for These Highly Rated Store Brands

David Tonelson / Shutterstock.com

Grocery prices have already risen nearly 9% for the year, and they're set to become even higher, USA Today reported. The USDA's Food Prices Outlook for March 2022 stated that "all food prices are now predicted to increase."

While an increase in your grocery bill might be inevitable, there are things you can do to save on groceries, one of which is to opt for the store brand.

"The cost of store-brand foods and beverages is at least 20 to 25% less than name brands of the same product," Burt Flickinger III, managing director at the retail consulting company Strategic Resource Group, told Consumer Reports.

But not all store brands provide the same quality of goods. Here's a look at Consumer Reports' top-rated grocery store brands.

Mario Cantu/CSM/Shutterstock

Central Market (Texas)

Central Market, a Texas-based subsidiary of the H-E-B supermarket chain, is one of just three grocery store chains that received a perfect 5 out of 5 score for its store-brand quality. (Ratings are based on Consumer Reports' subscribers' reports of shopping trips to supermarkets, supercenters and warehouse clubs.)

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's also received a perfect 5 out of 5 for the quality of its store-brand products. Some of the chain's most popular store-brand items include the frozen Mandarin Orange Chicken, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Unexpected Cheddar cheese and Everything but the Bagel seasoning blend.

iStock.com

Costco

Costco rounds out the list of retailers with a perfect score for its store-brand grocery items. Some standout Kirkland Signature items include Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter, Kirkland Signature Vanilla Chocolate Chunk Muffins and Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, according to shopping experts.

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Wegmans

Wegmans scored a 4 out of 5 for its store-brand quality and a perfect 5 out of 5 for its fresh store-prepared foods.

Amy Sancetta/AP/Shutterstock

Heinen's

Heinen's received a 4 out of 5 rating for its store-brand quality, and an overall satisfaction score of 89 out of 100.

Robert F Bukaty/AP/Shutterstock

Market Basket

This Northeastern grocery chain also received a 4 out of 5 rating for the quality of its store-brand products.

LukaTDB / Getty Images

New Seasons Market

Consumers gave New Seasons Market 4 out of 5 score for their level of satisfaction with its store brand.

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Publix

Publix was rated 4 out of 5 for its store-brand quality and a perfect 5 out of 5 for cleanliness.

Denis Paquin/AP/Shutterstock

Military Commissary

Military Commissary earned a 4 out of 5 for the quality of its store brand. The chain also received a perfect score for its price competitiveness.

Philip Lange / Shutterstock.com

H-E-B

With an H-E-B subsidiary earning top marks, it's not too surprising that H-E-B itself is highly rated for its store-brand products. Consumers rated their satisfaction with H-E-B's brand as a 4 out of 5.

Goran13 / iStock.com

The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market's store brand was rated 4 out of 5. The chain received an overall score of 85 out of 100.

Ridofranz / iStock.com

Festival Foods

The Wisconsin grocery chain received a 4 out of 5 score for its store brand's quality.

cokada / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dierbergs

Dierbergs also received a 4 out of 5 score for its store brand.

kupicoo / iStock.com

Lunds & Byerlys

Lunds & Byerlys received a 4 out of 5 score for its store brand and an overall score of 85 out of 100.

Tom Gannam/AP/Shutterstock

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market received a 4 out of 5 score for its store brand and a perfect score for its cleanliness.

Brennan Linsley/AP/Shutterstock

Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers' store brand was rated a 4 out of 5 by consumers. The chain earned an overall satisfaction score of 84 out of 100.

Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock.com

Aldi

Aldi is known for its price competitiveness -- it earned a perfect 5 out of 5 in this category. It also scored a 4 out of 5 for the quality of its store brand.

Brian Skoloff/AP/Shutterstock

Fry's

Consumers rated their satisfaction with the quality of Fry's store brand products a 4 out of 5.

LukaTDB / Getty Images

Lucky's Market

Lucky's Market received an overall satisfaction score of 82 and a 4 out of 5 for the quality of its store brand.

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Whole Foods Market

Although Whole Foods received the lowest possible score for its price competitiveness, it did receive a 4 out 5 for the quality of its store-brand groceries.

Please note photos are for representational purposes only and may note reflect the exact store listed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Save Money on Groceries by Opting for These Highly Rated Store Brands