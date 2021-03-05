How to Save Money For Kids: 5 Accounts All Parents Should Know About

Daniel Kurt
·6 min read

The question of how to save money for kids has led to its fair share of sleepless nights and sour stomachs. There’s just so much to figure out: How do I save for college? What accounts are best for creating a small nest egg for my kid? All the questions are good to ask because failing to give kids a cushion as they enter the real world can create a big emotional strain.

Consider this: More than six in ten college students graduated with student loan debt in 2019 and their average bill was $28,950, according to The Institute for College Access & Success. Couple that with chronically higher unemployment among recent graduates, and money issues can be a heavy burden for any young adult.

Building up savings now can help ensure that, when your children get a little older, they won’t have to worry as much about crippling student loans or where their next rent payment is going to come from. So, to the question of how to save money for kids. Put a little bit a way as often as you can in the right account. Here are the five accounts to consider.

1. Custodial Accounts

Federally insured child savings accounts and debit cards can be a great way to encourage your son or daughter to build healthy financial habits. But you can also open a custodial account in their name, which may be an even more effective way to save long-term.

Unlike child-managed bank products, kids don’t control custodial accounts — more formally known as UGMA/UTMA accounts — until they reach legal adulthood. While they legally own the account, you serve as its “custodian.” Any money you put in is an irrevocable gift to the minor, so there’s no take-backs.

Any funds deposited, from summer work money to Bat Mitzvah gifts, will stay put unless you make a withdrawal on their behalf. Once they turn 18 or 21, depending on your state, they’ll have a nice little reserve to fall back on.

2. Brokerage Accounts

Parents (and grandparents) looking for another smart way to save, with the potential for juicier returns, might want to think about a custodial brokerage account. Instead of their money sitting in a savings account generating tiny amounts of interest, you can invest in a range of stocks and bonds.

There’s always a risk that those stocks can fluctuate in value,, so you might want to steer toward less volatile securities unless you have younger children with a longer time horizon. And unlike 529 college accounts, earnings are taxable (although at the child’s tax rate). But if you’re looking for a vehicle with a lot of investment flexibility that puts you in the driver’s seat until they’re grown, custodial accounts are a pretty solid choice.

You can open a UGMA/UTMA account at pretty much any of the main brokerage houses, including TD Ameritrade and Schwab. There’s also a new mobile app called EarlyBird, which lets friends and extended family contribute to your child’s investment account for a small fee. It won’t provide the same instant gratification as getting cash for their birthday, but in the long run letting the account grow will often provide a much bigger impact.

3. Trusts

Whereas UGMAs and UTMAs are built around ease, setting up a trust for your kids can be a more complex (and costly) undertaking. That doesn’t mean they don’t have important upsides, however.

Custodial accounts give kids 100% control over the funds when they reach the age of adulthood. But handing an 18-year-old unfettered access to larger balances, especially, can be a recipe for disaster.

Trusts mitigate some of that concern by enabling parents to spell out exactly how they want the funds dispersed. Perhaps you want to give your children funds in a series of installments, or would like for the assets to be used only on tuition. You can spell all that out in the trust.

Again, you don’t get the same tax benefits as a 529, but the degree of flexibility that trusts offer is hard to match. Don’t let the cliché about “trust fund kids” fool you— they can be a useful tool for middle-class families, too.

4. 529 Accounts

When it comes to heading off the massive tuition bills that likely awaits your kid in a few years, 529 savings accounts are still the go-to savings vehicle for most parents. The fact that students can withdraw money tax-free for qualified expenses—including room and board as well as required textbooks—is a big draw in its own right.

But, depending on where you live, parents get a nice perk, too. More than 30 states let you deduct at least a portion of your 529 contributions, according to SavingForCollege.com, so you can often reduce your own state tax bill while helping your kids save.

Do 529s give you all the investment flexibility you would have with a brokerage account? No. But the target date funds that most plans offer will keep a lot of parents happy.

Keep in mind that 529 plans aren’t just for college, either. Families can withdraw up to $10,000 a year, tax-free, to help pay the cost of private elementary, middle or high school tuition.

5. Roth IRAs

If you have a teenager at home, you’re probably more a lot more concerned about your retirement than theirs–and rightly so. But if you’re already on track with your own investments, starting a Roth IRA for child who works part-time isn’t such a crazy idea.

Part of it is simple math: because of the time value of money, even small amounts that they kick in now have the potential to experience decades of growth by the time they leave the workforce. And for younger investors, the tax benefits are especially potent.

Like any Roth account, kids can’t deduct contributions on their tax return. But unless your high-schooler has a particularly lucrative job, they probably don’t have a tax liability at this point anyway. Money grows tax-deferred and, as long as they don’t make any withdrawals until age 59½, they won’t have to pay a penny to Uncle Sam on the back end.

Crucially, these accounts aren’t just for retirement — they can also serve as a nice backstop when facing life’s biggest financial hurdles. For instance, your child can tap their Roth IRA earnings for qualified education expenses without paying an early withdrawal penalty (though they do have to pay income tax). And as long as they’ve had the account for five years or more, they can withdraw $10,000 for the purchase of a first home with no penalty or tax.

The one big restriction on Roth IRAs is that your child does need to generate income, but that can come from babysitting work or odd jobs in your neighborhood. For 2021, they can contribute up to $6,000, or 100% of their income, whichever is less. So if they make $1,000 at a part-time job, they can put up to $1,000 in their IRA this year.

Learning how to save money for kids can certainly pose a lot of questions. But these accounts are some of the very best tools out there for growing the funds you and your child will one day need.

Related Articles:

The post How to Save Money For Kids: 5 Accounts All Parents Should Know About appeared first on Fatherly.

Recommended Stories

  • My Employer Doesn't Offer a 401(k). Should I Care?

    Find out what do if your employer doesn't offer a 401(k) retirement savings plan, including alternative investment options and whether to switch jobs.

  • 60 Easter Dinner Ideas That Go Beyond Glazed Ham

    Ham, we hate to break it to you, but you’re not the only star of the Easter spread anymore. Don’t worry, you’ll still get your 15 minutes of fame at...

  • One Governor Is Standing in the Way of Opening Schools

    ‘I am a Democrat. He’s the governor, and a Democratic governor.” And with that explanation, North Carolina state senator Paul Lowe cast the deciding vote to sustain Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of a bipartisan bill offering in-person learning for kids. Seldom does a politician so openly declare a preference for party over parents, but honesty is a nice change of pace for elected Democrats in the Tar Heel State. Bless their hearts. On February 1, Republican state senators Deanna Ballard, Michael Lee, and Ralph Hise filed Senate Bill 37: In-Person Learning Choice for Families. The bill sponsors recognized that a scientific consensus had emerged on reopening schools, one that supported “decisive action” through a bill that expedited students’ return to the classroom. “For months, we’ve heard from families and students who are clamoring to return to in-person learning,” Ballard and Lee said. “The science and data show that we can reopen schools safely.” The legislation presented to the General Assembly was even-handed, balancing school districts’ needs with demand for in-person instruction among students and parents. It mandated that special-needs students have access to full-time, in-person instruction. It gave school boards the ability to offer a range of in-person options to all other students. It expected that schools would enforce measures to mitigate COVID transmission, and empowered school boards to suspend in-person learning if infections caused staffing levels to plummet or infection rates to surge. This measured approach led to quick passage in the state senate and house with bipartisan supermajorities. Republican support was unanimous in both chambers. The bill picked up three Democratic votes in the Senate (including eventual veto-override turncoat Senator Paul Lowe) and eight Democratic votes in the House. It quickly landed on the governor’s desk. In a statement released the day of the final conference committee vote, Governor Cooper suggested he was unwilling to sign it. “Children should be back in the classroom safely, and I can sign this legislation if it adheres to DHHS health safety guidance for schools and protects the ability of state and local leaders to respond to emergencies,” Cooper complained. “This bill currently falls short on both of these fronts.” While kids and parents suffered, the governor stalled. Nine days later, in a textbook Friday afternoon news dump last week, he vetoed the legislation at 4:54 p.m. Why did Cooper veto a bill supported by fellow Democrats? Many suspect he was placating the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE), a teachers’-union affiliate and longtime ally of Cooper and the North Carolina Democratic Party. The Cooper administration and the NCAE were at odds over the state’s pandemic response leading up to the 2020 election. Outspoken NCAE members demanded Cooper use his executive powers to close all public schools indefinitely. But Cooper understood that such a dictatorial declaration would not sit well with an electorate struggling to balance the demands of work with mandated remote learning. His election opponent, Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest, had promised voters to open schools immediately. Cooper struck a middle ground, acknowledging public school teachers’ concerns while carving out additional opportunities for districts to expand in-person instruction. Caution and optimism became a recurring theme of his televised briefings, and it appealed to a weary electorate. Cooper’s balancing act won him a narrow reelection, with just over 51.5 percent of the vote. But after the election, we learned that it was just that: an act. Cooper acquiesced to NCAE demands on issues such as prioritizing teacher vaccinations, placing them above cancer patients in the priority list. And in February, Cooper proposed using state dollars to award $2,500 bonuses for teachers and principals and $1,500 bonuses for school staff for their “courage and commitment to educating our children.” All of this, inexplicably, for a self-described union in decline: According to the latest membership data available, the group lost a third of its active membership over the last five years. Today, it represents only around one in five North Carolina public-school teachers. Yet its leaders are unfazed. They admire the Chicago Teachers Union model of rambunctious unionism and wish only to grow their political influence in North Carolina, viewing COVID-19 as a means to that end. In a widely shared campaign document, NCAE leaders wrote that “tapping into re-entry anxiety” would help the group elect endorsed candidates (mostly Democrats) in the 2020 election and strengthen themselves for future political contests. While Cooper and the NCAE have worked hard to stall Republican efforts to put kids first, it came at a price. Shortly after Cooper’s veto, a flash poll by the John Locke Foundation (where I work) of 600 likely North Carolina voters revealed Cooper at odds with the public: 59 percent supported the reopening bill; 28 percent opposed. Moreover, pluralities opposed Cooper’s veto and would support overriding it. 80 percent of Republicans, 56 percent of Unaffiliateds, and 43 percent of Democrats supported S.B. 37. Nearly three out of four respondents believe the child’s parents or guardians are best suited to decide whether a child should attend in-person or virtual school. It’s not hard to see why. The results of extended remote learning are beginning to come in from state education officials to the state board of education, and they’re not pretty. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, a recently elected Republican who has worked across the aisle to reopen schools, reported­ that 23 percent of North Carolina district school students are at risk for academic failure and haven’t made sufficient progress to be promoted to the next grade. In public charter schools, only 9 percent are at risk. Truitt’s staff also presented data on the fall administration of NC Math 1, NC Math 3, English II, and biology end-of-course tests taken mostly by high school students, and the Beginning-of-Grade 3 Reading Test that establishes a baseline for subsequent reading assessments. State officials rightly warned that these test scores will not show the complete picture, which will be provided later this year. Yet they remain a likely hint of coming disappointments. Compared with test scores from the fall semester of 2019–20, students performed significantly worse on most end-of-course tests administered this school year. The percentage of high school students who failed to reach proficiency in NC Math 1 increased from 48.2 percent last year to 66.4 percent this year. Additionally, a significantly higher percentage of students were not proficient in Biology and NC Math 3 this year. English II proficiency remained similar from last school year to the current one. The Beginning-of-Grade 3 Reading Test offered equally worrisome results. For example, the percentage of students scoring at the lowest of five achievement levels increased from 49.8 percent to 58.2 percent. This year, only around one in four students earned a score that placed them at grade level. As with the English II results, students’ overall performance on the Beginning-of-Grade 3 Reading Test was similar to the previous year’s. At a minimum, these results suggest that students will need extensive remediation in math and science. Shortly after media began previewing the test-score reports, public-school advocates insisted that sizable declines in student proficiency are no big deal because standardized tests are inherently flawed. In the capital city of Raleigh, for example, Wake County Board of Education member Jim Martin, a chemistry professor at N.C. State University, proclaimed that “the end-of-course exams are rarely a good measure, or even a valid measure, of learning.” Martin blamed the low scores on teachers’ decision to relax test preparation. Martin offered no evidence to support his hypotheses. Politics and science do not share the same evidentiary standard. But politics and science are often full of surprises. Less than 48 hours after state senate Democrats thwarted an attempt to override Cooper’s veto of S.B. 37, they sent a letter to the N.C. State Board of Education asking members to approve a plan to “offer all our children, including exceptional children, in-person instruction.” “We recognize that almost 90 percent of school districts offer or plan to offer in-person learning in the next few weeks,” they wrote. “However, we urge the Board of Education to ensure an option is available in all school districts.” It was a telling concession to the public’s will. Both parties recognize North Carolinians no longer support keeping children out of the classroom. Now Democrats want to save face. Their problem with S.B. 37 is that its primary sponsors were Republicans. So now they’re trying to work through the State Board of Education to achieve the same things the bill does. Some may call it smart strategy and a ‘win’ for Cooper, the NCAE, and North Carolina Democrats. But while they’ve played politics, the children have suffered in ways we don’t yet fully understand. I call that a loss for us all.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • All 18 'American Idol' winners, ranked from least to most successful

    With the 19th season of "American Idol" under way, it's time for a look back on previous winners - and see how many actually became American idols.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • The US military is still working on how to keep the president's new helicopter from burning the White House lawn

    A test aircraft left scorch marks on the White House lawn a few years ago, and the military is still trying to figure out how to fix that.

  • TikTokers are pouring baking soda and vinegar down their drains to unclog them, and the hack has a professional cleaner's seal of approval

    A TikTok user shared a video that showed her pouring baking soda and vinegar down the sink drain to unclog it, and others are sharing the hack, too.

  • Meghan McCain Melts Down: ‘We’re Just Deplorable Neanderthals!’

    The View/ABCThe second the phrase “Neanderthal thinking” came out of President Joe Biden’s mouth in reference to Republican governors who were prematurely reopening their states, it was inevitable. Conservatives had found their new “basket of deplorables” and would start self-identifying as cavemen to own the libs.On Friday, Joy Behar opened The View by asking if this whole “scandal” could be considered a “win to just get Republicans to admit that evolution exists?”Over the next several minutes, Sunny Hostin dismissed the “pearl clutching” by Republicans after years of defending Donald Trump; and Sara Haines laughed off the whole thing, explaining the difference between calling someone a “Neanderthal” and saying, as Biden did, that they are engaging in “Neanderthal thinking.”BIDEN CALLS LIFTING MANDATES “NEANDERTHAL THINKING”: Republicans criticized Pres. Biden’s comments when asked about Texas and Mississippi rolling back COVID-19 restrictions and ending mask mandates—@JoyVBehar, @MeghanMcCain, @sunny, and @sarahaines react. https://t.co/ICQvk7E8VT pic.twitter.com/vQ6Q3SorCd— The View (@TheView) March 5, 2021 Then it was Meghan McCain’s turn. “Isn’t this manufactured outrage or is this a real problem?” Behar asked her.“I actually don’t think this is manufactured,” McCain replied, without skipping a beat, accusing Biden of some sort of hypocrisy because he has said he wants to restore the “soul of the nation.” She too linked the president’s words to Hillary Clinton’s “deplorable” comments during the 2016 election, which Trump supporters reclaimed as a bizarre badge of honor.“You can laugh and say ‘Oh, it’s a joke,’ whatever, but Republicans across the country already feel like people on the left think they’re dumb rednecks,” she continued, “they’re just stupid deplorables in baskets, nobody cares about their trucks and their flags. That’s what Republicans think the media thinks of them.”In the end, she said, “All it does is it’s going to help Republicans be more tribal and think that we’re just deplorable Neanderthals, the left has no place for us, so there’s no unity whatsoever.”Then, in an apparent attempt to make things even worse, McCain drew a parallels between Trump calling MS-13 gang members “animals,” which “the media jumped all over for weeks” and Biden’s “Neanderthal thinking” comment. “I have no problem calling vicious gang members ‘animals,’” she said. “But if it’s not OK to call gang members ‘animals,’ but it’s OK to call Republicans who are in the middle of the country ‘Neanderthals’ it just seems like a lot of hypocrisy.”Meghan McCain: Replace Dr. Fauci With Someone Who ‘Understands Science’Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe

    The Dallas Police Department allowed an officer to continue patrolling for more than a year while investigating whether he ordered two people to be killed because it didn't want to tip him off, the city's former police chief said. U. Renee Hall, who left the department at the end of 2020, said in a statement posted on Twitter late Thursday that police investigators, in collaboration with the FBI, recommended not placing Officer Bryan Riser on administrative leave after he was identified as a person of interest in 2019. Hall's explanation came hours after Riser, 36, was arrested on two counts of capital murder.

  • Detroit's mayor rejected a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Experts say that's nuts.

    Experts feared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's slightly lower efficacy rate would lead to an impression of a two-tiered system. That has been exactly the case in Detroit, where the mayor just rejected a shipment of the company's vaccine. CNN reports that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (D) declined an allocation of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, saying the other available vaccines are better. "Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best," he said. "And I am going to do everything I can to make sure the residents of the City of Detroit get the best." Stat News' Matthew Herper called this a "bad plan." It's true that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials showed a 72 percent efficacy rate, while Moderna and Pfizer, the two other approved coronavirus vaccines, have a rate of about 95 percent. But health experts say it's still an excellent option, and has other perks like only requiring a single shot and frequently leading to fewer side effects, reports The New York Times. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said people shouldn't overthink which one to get, and explained the vaccines can't really be compared head-to-head because of different trial circumstances. Besides, experts note, the raw numbers don't show the full picture. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented all hospitalizations and deaths in its large clinical trial, meaning the slightly lower efficacy rate really only points to mild to moderate disease. Detroit's mayor, however, said the city has been able to meet demand with just its supply of Pfizer and Moderna doses, but CNN notes Duggan's administration only expanded vaccine eligibility to residents ages 50 and older with chronic medical conditions on Thursday. Duggan said he would accept Johnson & Johnson doses later on if all other doses are distributed and there are remaining residents who want a vaccine. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Biden signals support to replace war power authority

    President Joe Biden on Friday signaled support to replace decades-old authorizations for the use of military force in the Middle East, a little more than a week after he relied on the authorizations to carry out a retaliatory airstrike against Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria. The Biden administration announced its position after a bipartisan bill was introduced earlier this week that would repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for the wars in Iraq that presidents from both parties have relied on for legal justification to carry out strikes in the region. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden was committed to working with Congress to “ensure that the authorizations for the use of military force currently on the books are replaced with a narrow and specific framework that will ensure we can protect Americans from terrorist threats while ending the forever wars.”

  • Jennifer Aniston reveals the significance behind her '11 11' tattoo

    The actor and her best friend have matching ink.

  • I've had an anxiety disorder since I was a kid. The pandemic made it feel like a mental illness for the first time.

    I was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder as a kid. I thought I had it under control, and then the pandemic hit.

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate Democrats reach deal to keep weekly unemployment benefit at $300 per week

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • Asians were thought to be the 'model minority.' Then came 'receipt culture.'

    Social media has exposed long-standing hatred — and helped Asian Americans organize against it.

  • Woman Has a Meltdown After Argument Over Boxes With Korean Man in Brooklyn

    A woman was caught on film shouting insults at an Asian American man due to an argument over carton boxes at a grocery parking lot in the Gravesend neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. Asked why she was being racist at the man, she just taunted him to “call the cops.”

  • House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot

    Rep. Eric Swalwell, who served as a House manager in Donald Trump’s last impeachment trial, filed a lawsuit Friday against the former president, his son, lawyer and a Republican congressman whose actions he charges led to January’s insurrection. The California Democrat’s suit, filed in federal court in Washington, alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress. It follows a similar suit filed by Rep. Bennie Thompson last month in an attempt to hold the former president accountable in some way for his actions Jan. 6, following his Senate acquittal.

  • John Stamos shares cute throwback pic from 'Full House' set with Elizabeth Olsen

    Olsen's famous older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, starred in the beloved sitcom with Stamos.

  • Fox News Turns to Tyrus, Currently Embroiled in Sexual-Harassment Lawsuit, for Thoughts on Cuomo

    Fox NewsFor thoughts on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s harassment scandal, Fox News daytime show Outnumbered on Friday turned to Tyrus, who is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit from his former Fox Nation co-host Britt McHenry.“As far as, all women should be heard and respected, and then you need to have the investigation and then results of the investigation. Uhh, we need to respect those,” the Fox contributor said, when asked for his thoughts on the accusations against Cuomo, before quickly pivoting to the controversy over the governor’s alleged cover-up of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths.Later in the broadcast, Tyrus was asked to comment on why many prominent Democrats have not commented on the three women accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment. “It’s so important that we respect the process of the investigations and not be quick to pass judgments but at the same time, that's kind of across the board for everything,” he declared, adding: “This is not a fortunate situation but the investigation will be compelling and will give us the answer that we need.”Britt McHenry: Fox News Is Promoting My Harasser Tyrus While It Buries MeMcHenry, who recently made her first on-air Fox appearance in more than a year, alleged that the network has sidelined her while promoting and protecting Tyrus, whom she accused of sending lewd and inappropriate texts. Late last year, a judge denied Tyrus’ motion to dismiss McHenry’s lawsuit and said the case would move forward. Tyrus has continually denied the allegations and Fox has maintained that McHenry’s claims are “without merit.”Fox News turns to Tyrus, who is currently being sued by a Fox colleague for sexual harassment and retaliation, to weigh in on the Andrew Cuomo sexual misconduct scandal. pic.twitter.com/GzZSYOpYOp— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 5, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.