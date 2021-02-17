You can save nearly $300 on an iRobot Roomba vacuum with an Echo Dot right now

The iRobot Roomba i6+ is amazing—and it's at a huge discount thanks to this bundle.

Close your eyes and imagine being able to press a button and have a robot clean your floors. Now, imagine not even having to press the button, but simply uttering a command that begins with "Alexa" to have the device spring into action. Sound too good to be true right? Think again: Thanks to the iRobot Roomba vacuum i6+ and Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker bundle deal that's currently available on Amazon, you can not only do just that, you'll save nearly $300 on the regular combined price of the two devices.

Typically going for $849.99, this two-piece set falls by 34% to $599.98 through Monday, February 22. That's a savings of $290! It's also $50 less than you'd pay for each of these items separately, as the vacuum goes for $549.99 on its own and the speaker is listed at $49.99. Essentially, you'll pay just $10 more for both than you would spend just on the vacuum, making it well-worth the upgrade for the Echo Dot, even if you wind up gifting it to a family member or friend.

This robot vacuum, which boasts more than 4,000 glowing ratings on Amazon, is extremely similar to the best robot vacuum we've ever had the pleasure of using, the i7+ ($799.99). The main difference? The amount of attachments you'll receive, with performance for the two being neck and neck. We loved the power suction of the i6+, which grabbed 10.45 grams of dirt off the floor per run and keeping pace with a full-sized vacuum. We also enjoyed the self-emptying it afforded via its included cleaning base and its intuitive, feature-rich app.

Personally, I also love the brand's smart mapping, which enables the machine to devise a map of your home after it makes a few cleaning passes and build a floor plan for future runs. You can view the resulting map in the app, make adjustments and name the rooms within, so you can tell it just where to sweep with an Alexa-compatible device, like the included 4th-gen Echo Dot.

Upon checking it out for ourselves, we appreciated the new-and-improved orb-like design seen with the 4th iteration of this speaker and found that its sound quality wasn't half bad for its compact size. Even if you already have an Amazon Echo Dot, it never hurts to have a spare for another room of your home.

In addition to commandeering your vacuuming commands, this pick can be used for playing music, controlling other smart home devices, reading the news or relaying the weather and more.

Feeling relaxed after thinking about how vacuuming could involve you lounging on the couch, sipping on hot tea and catching up on a mystery novel while a robot does the work? Then this pairing will be a match made in cleaning heaven. But don't wait too long—this sale ends on Monday!

