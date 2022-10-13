Save on one of our favorite air fryer brands during October Prime Day

Get the Cosori air fryer for $44 off during today's Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here again in October, and that means early access to Black Friday deals on cooking appliances.

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can save $44 on the Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven—one of the best air fryers we've tested. This large, well-designed appliance has an LED screen and dial controls, making it easy to keep an eye on your favorite dishes as they cook. The included baking dish has a nonstick coating for easy clean-up and it also comes with a rotisserie. Additionally, it comes with an excellent cookbook to help you get the most out of your oven.

Cosori Air Fryer Toasters are on sale during Amazon's October Prime Day.

Though its baking times need to be adjusted in order to deliver the best results, the Cosori Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is another good option for anyone looking to air fry rather than toast. Its 26.4 quart capacity can easily air fry food for family parties or other large gatherings, and it also toasts beautifully toasts beautifully, ensuring all slices are evenly browned.

Sold with dishwasher safe parts, the Cosori Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is a great pick, especially at 15% off during the Prime Day sale. Purchase it tonight and take advantage of the early Black Friday deal before it expires.

$127.49 at Amazon

