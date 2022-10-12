Save over $100 on this best-selling air purifier for Prime Day

Get this top-rated air purifier for more than half-off this Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day is almost over and for a limited time only you can score major discounts on items like this top-rated air purifier. The Winix 5500-2 is on sale for $118.99, a whopping $131 off its original price of $249.99. This air purifier is a great investment ahead of cold and flu season, and can help keep your space free of pollutants, dust and more.

$118.99 at Amazon

The Winix 5500-2 captures 99.7% of airborne pollutants such as dust mites, pet dander and pollen, as well as other allergens as small as 0.3 microns, according to the brand. Additionally, its washable AOC carbon filter helps break down odors to keep your space smelling fresh.

This filter works for medium and large rooms up to 360 square feet, and its "auto mode" will scan the air and adjust as needed, allowing you to set it and forget it.

This purifier has 4.7 stars on Amazon and nearly 23,000 reviews, and we at Reviewed named it the best air purifier in our tests. Reviewers say this purifier is extremely easy to use and has helped alleviate allergy symptoms like sneezing, coughing and itchy sinuses. If you're looking for a purifier, you can't go wrong with the Winix 5500-2, but hurry, this deal won't last long.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day: Save over $100 on the Winix 5500-2 air purifier