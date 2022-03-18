Save at the pump: Stores that earn you points and discounts on gasoline
While gas prices are rising in North Texas, there are still ways to save at the pump. Here are a few programs offered to get points toward gas.
Albertsons for U
Cost: Free
How it works: Every $1 spent on groceries earns 1 point and every $1 spent on gift cards earns 2 points. For every 100 points earned, Albertsons for U members get one reward. Rewards can be used for 10 cents off each gallon of gas at a participating gas station.
Where to redeem rewards: Texaco, 2717 Horne St., Fort Worth; Chevron, 8888 Trinity Blvd., Fort Worth; and Chevron, 2605 TX-303 Spur, Grand Prairie.
Costco Wholesale
Cost: $60 annually
How it works: Fill up on discounted fuel at Costco stations, which are members-only.
Where to find Costco: Three sites closest to Fort Worth are 5300 Overton Ridge Blvd.; 8900 Tehame Ridge Parkway; and 600 W. Arbrook Boulevard, Arlington.
Kroger Shoppers Card
Cost: Free
How it works: Every $1 spent on groceries earns 1 point; every $1 spent on gift cards earns 2 points. For every 100 points earned, Kroger Shoppers Card holders get 10 cents off each gallon of gas at a Kroger gas station.
Where to redeem rewards: Any Kroger store with a gas station. Find locations at kroger.com/stores/search.
Sam’s Club
Cost: $45 annually
How it works: Fill up with discounted rates at Sam’s Club gas stations. These fuel stations are members-only.
Where to find Sam’s Club: 4400 Bryant Irving Road, Fort Worth; 6760 Westworth Blvd., Westworth Village; 6375 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills; 201 Golden Triangle Blvd., Keller; 600 N. Burleson Blvd., Burleson.
Tom Thumb for U
Cost: Free
How it works: Every $1 spent on groceries earns 1 point, and every $1 spent on gift cards earns 2 points. For every 100 points earned, Tom Thumb for U members get one reward. Rewards can be used for 10 cents off each gallon of gas at a participating gas station.
Where to redeem rewards: In Fort Worth: Chevron stations at 100 N. Nichols St., 350 N. Riverside Drive and 2840 8th Ave.; or Texaco stations at 1424 Pennsylvania Ave. and 3416 E. Belknap St. For 15 more locations, local.tomthumb.com/search.html
Walmart+
Cost: $12.95 monthly or $98 annually
How it works: Join Walmart+ for 5 cents off per gallon of gas at Walmart and Murphy stations. The Walmart membership also grants access to Sam’s Club fuel stations with Sam’s Club member gas prices. The company offers a 30-day free trial.
Where to apply: walmart.com/plus.