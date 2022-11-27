Save on Reviewed-approved earbuds ahead of Cyber Monday—$125 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Save more than 50% on the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Tune into this Cyber Monday deal and save $125 on the Galaxy Buds2 Pro from Samsung. With a whopping 54% discount, you can score these wireless earbuds for $104.99—which is $125 off the $229.99 listing price.

$104.99 at Samsung

The Galaxy Buds Pro are some of the best listening devices you can use according to our experts, as they have incredible sound and utilize a sleek and stylish design. In addition, they come with loads of features like active noise cancellation, water-resistance and more.

These discounted buds also have three unique colors: graphite, white and bora purple. No matter which hue you pick, you'll still save more than $100 on the Galaxy Buds Pro, making this a steal ahead of Cyber Monday on November 28.

For even more Cyber Week deals, head to Samsung for rock-bottom prices on appliances, laptops and other tech. But if you're mainly interested in upgrading the way you listen to music, check out the Galaxy Buds Pro today.

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

