Save on Reviewed-approved earbuds ahead of Cyber Monday—$125 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Get $125 off Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 Pro ahead of Cyber Monday 2022.
These wireless earbuds from Samsung come with a powerful, nuanced sound and are some of our experts' personal favorites.
Tune into this Cyber Monday deal and save $125 on the Galaxy Buds2 Pro from Samsung. With a whopping 54% discount, you can score these wireless earbuds for $104.99—which is $125 off the $229.99 listing price.
The Galaxy Buds Pro are some of the best listening devices you can use according to our experts, as they have incredible sound and utilize a sleek and stylish design. In addition, they come with loads of features like active noise cancellation, water-resistance and more.
These discounted buds also have three unique colors: graphite, white and bora purple. No matter which hue you pick, you'll still save more than $100 on the Galaxy Buds Pro, making this a steal ahead of Cyber Monday on November 28.
For even more Cyber Week deals, head to Samsung for rock-bottom prices on appliances, laptops and other tech. But if you're mainly interested in upgrading the way you listen to music, check out the Galaxy Buds Pro today.
