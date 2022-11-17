To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

California, Hoopa Valley Tribe try to save salmon and a way of life
2
Daniel Trotta
·2 min read

By Daniel Trotta

(Reuters) - A U.S. agency seeking to restore habitat for endangered fish gave final approval on Thursday to decommission four dams straddling the California-Oregon border, the largest dam removal undertaking in U.S. history.

Dam removal is expected to improve the health of the Klamath River, the route that Chinook salmon and endangered coho salmon take from the Pacific Ocean to their upstream spawning grounds, and from where the young fish return to the sea.

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued an order surrendering the dam licenses and approving removal of the dams.

The project has long been a goal of several native tribes whose ancestors have lived off the salmon for centuries but whose way of life was disrupted by European settlement and the demand for rural electrification in the 20th Century.

"The Klamath salmon are coming home," Joseph James, chairman of the Yurok Tribe, said in a statement. "The people have earned this victory and with it, we carry on our sacred duty to the fish that have sustained our people since the beginning of time."

Climate change and drought have also stressed the salmon habitat; the river has become too warm and too full of parasites for many fish to survive.

The dams on federal land, which at full capacity provide enough electricity for 70,000 homes, will be surrendered by power utility PacifiCorp, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Faced with costly new regulations that included building fish screens and ladders, the company instead entered an agreement with the tribes and the U.S. government to decommission the dams.

PacifiCorp is contributing $200 million toward dam removal, paid for by a surcharge on its customers in Oregon and California, said Bob Gravely, a company spokesperson, and California voters approved a bond measure for the state to provide an additional $250 million.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta in Carlsbad, California; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Largest dam demolition plan in history clears last federal regulatory hurdle

    A plan to demolish four dams along the lower Klamath River in Oregon and California cleared its last federal bureaucratic hurdle Thursday, when U.S. regulators voted to greenlight what is set to be the country’s largest dam removal project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) voted Thursday to approve the plan, which would restore hundreds…

  • Tribes celebrate as biggest dam removal project in history is about to start in California

    “It just goes to show what can be done when people work together,” one tribal leader says

  • 'Momentous:' Feds advance largest dam demolition in history

    U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the first time in more than a century.

  • US, Trout Unlimited eye stream restoration on forest lands

    U.S. officials on Wednesday announced a five-year, $40 million agreement with the conservation group Trout Unlimited to improve watersheds on national forests and grasslands that contain key habitat for trout and salmon. The U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday the agreement includes cleaning up abandoned mines, removing barriers to fish passage and other stream habitat improvements. The agency said that more than 40% of trout streams in the U.S. flow through nearly 200 million acres of national forests and grasslands.

  • Former Navy pilot’s win cements Republican control of US House

    U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, has been reelected in California in a victory that hands Republicans control of the House.

  • Patriots tinker with offensive line at Wednesday’s practice

    There was a noticeable difference along the Patriots' offensive front at Wednesday's practice.

  • Trump announces plan to run for president in 2024

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his plans to run for president once again in 2024, launching his third presidential campaign early.

  • bZ Compact SUV Concept Could Be Toyota's Second EV

    While the exterior appears to be near production-ready, the wild interior with the steering yoke and curved display screens might need toning down.

  • Russia had 'nothing to do with' Poland explosions - Erdogan

    STORY: "Russia saying this has nothing to do with them and (U.S. President Joe) Biden saying these missiles are not Russian-made show that this has nothing to do with Russia," Erdogan said at a news conference during the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.Erdogan said the situation needs to be investigated and that he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he returns to Turkey.

  • NFL Up Vote: Is Jeff Saturday a legit HC? Time to fire Josh McDaniels in Vegas?

    The NFL Up Vote crew debates if the Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday will pay off and if it's time to consider Josh McDaniels a 'one and done' in Vegas.

  • Fire crews in West Des Moines

    Fire crews in West Des Moines

  • Ukrainians describe horrors of Kherson occupation

    STORY: In the southern city of Kherson – recently liberated by Ukrainian forces – residents call the two-story police station there “The Hole.”The green-roofed building was the most notorious of several sites where people were interrogated and tortured during Russia’s nine-month occupation, according to more than half a dozen locals.Reuters could not independently verify all of the events described by Kherson residents.Resident Vitalii Serdiuk said he was lucky to make it out alive. He's a retired medical equipment repairman - his son is a soldier in the Ukrainian army.“They tortured me asking: 'Where is your son? Where is your daughter-in-law? Where? If you don’t tell us, we will take your wife and torture her.' While being tortured, I said that I know nothing, that I know nothing. That I had not talked to my son and that I know nothing."Aliona Lapchuk said she and her eldest son fled Kherson in April after a terrifying ordeal at the hands of Russian security personnel in March.It was the last time she saw her husband Vitaliy, who had been an underground resistance fighter since Russian troops seized the city.“When they took the weapons from our basement, they beat him up so badly, the house was literally shaking. My mother started shouting, and approached them holding a bible, saying: ‘Please.’ She was crying (LAPCHUK’S VOICE BREAKS), and I told her ‘What are you doing? They don’t believe in it.'”Lapchuk’s husband was later found floating in a river… she found out in June.She's convinced he was betrayed to the Russians by someone close to them.The Kremlin and Russia's defence ministry did not immediately respond to questions about the accounts.But Moscow has rejected allegations of abuse against civilians and soldiers...and has accused Ukraine of staging such abuses in places like Bucha.On Tuesday, the U.N. human rights body said it had found evidence that both sides had tortured prisoners of war, which is classified as a war crime by the International Criminal Court. Russian abuse was "fairly systematic," a U.N. official said.

  • Police: Search underway for 3 suspects who tied up bank workers during robbery on Martha’s Vineyard

    A search is underway for three suspects who allegedly tied up bank workers during an armed robbery on Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday morning

  • House goes red; Senate GOP sticks with Mitch McConnell as leader: recap

    Republicans neared control of the House, as their GOP Senate counterparts were set to pick a new leader between Rick Scott and Mitch McConnell.

  • The price of environmental damage in California? Less than a tank of gas for these farmers

    Farmers in Siskiyou County got off easy for draining the Shasta River, writes the Editorial Board. | Opinion

  • A Girl's-Eye View of What's Happening in Iran

    As a national uprising mounts against the Islamic Republic, young women wait for deceptively simple things, like the ability to wear their hair uncovered. For one writer, spending a month with his Iranian niece put it all in perspective.

  • Inside Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's "Flirtatious Chemistry" After a Few Dates

    Three months after Pete Davidson split with Kim Kardashian, a source exclusively told E! News that the comedian has "gone on a few dates" with model Emily Ratajkowski. Get the details.

  • Lewandowski's suspension increased to 3 games in Spain

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski's suspension was increased to three games by the Spanish soccer federation on Wednesday. Lewandowski had received a one-game suspension when he was sent off with a second yellow card during Barcelona's 2-1 comeback win at Osasuna on Nov. 8. The Spanish soccer federation's competition committee has now added two more games to his suspension because of what it called the player's ''show of disrespect'' toward the referee following his sending off.

  • Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Dating

    The Emily Ratajkowski speculation arrives on the heels of Pete Davidson’s split with Kim Kardashian after a very public nine-month relationship.

  • Trout record stood for 75 years in Colorado — then was broken 3 times in 5 months

    “The experience of this catch has been surreal. It’s a really special fish.”