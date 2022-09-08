Save on sporty fall styles at Athleta—save up to 50% on leggings, sports bras and hoodies
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Fall weather is just around the corner, and if you're like us, you're probably ready to slip into cozy leggings, hoodies and sweats. Luckily, Athleta is offering deals on all that and more right now. Refresh your seasonal activewear collection for less and pick up everything you need for crisp autumn runs and pumpkin picking adventures right now.
There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.
For a limited time, you can give your fitness routine a fashionable refresh by shopping markdowns of up to 50% on everything from leggings and sports bras to tanks and swimsuits. Whether you want a sporty new outfit to strut during your next spin class or something comfy for weekend lounging, these Athleta deals are sure to please. Ready to shop? Here's the inside scoop.
►Disney+ Day is today: Get Disney+ for just $1.99 today and stream 'Pinocchio' and 'She-Hulk'
►lululemon: This lululemon hoodie promises a cozy, breathable feel and it's up to 58% off right now
Best Athleta deals on leggings, shorts and pants
Athleta Ultimate Stash Pocket ⅞ Tight from $29.97 (Save $49.03 to $59.03)
Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight from $49.97 (Save $28.01 to $48.03)
Athleta Accelerate Capri from $49.99 (Save $24.01 to $29.01)
Best Athleta deals on sports bras and swimsuits
Athleta Freestyle Camo Medium Bikini Bottom from $14.97 (Save $44.03)
Athleta Conscious Crop Bikini Top D-DD from $19.97 (Save $34.03 to $39.03)
Athleta Conscious Crop Bra D to DD+ from $24.97 (Save $34.03 to $39.03)
Athleta Seychelles One Piece Swimsuit for $29.97 (Save $79.03)
Athleta Ultimate Bra A to C from $29.99 (Save $14.01 to $19.01)
Best Athleta deals on shirts and sweaters
Athleta Renew Racerback Tank from $25.99 (Save $9.01 to $23.01)
Best Athleta deals on accessories
Athleta Everyday Non-Medical Face Masks, Five Pack for $9.99 (Save $15.01)
Athleta 20-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle by MiiR for $17.97 (Save $14.98)
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Athleta activewear: Shop the best deals on leggings, sports bras, more