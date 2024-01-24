Save a Trip? This independent dog is looking for a home, as is a quiet calico cat

Trip

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Age: 3 years old

Trip is an independent man who likes to do his own thing, but he also enjoys affection at times. Who wouldn’t want a dog who can self-entertain with toys? He likes to keep busy.

His absolute favorite things, besides toys, are chasing birds in the yard and relaxing. He also enjoys playing with his people, so feel free to toss him a stuffie. Once he gets comfortable with people, he’s been known to put his paws in their laps and give kisses. He can be shy at first, but if you allow him to warm up, he will be super friendly. Are you looking for a companion who doesn’t need your constant companionship? Trip would love to meet you.

Angel

Breed: Domestic medium hair, dilute calico

Age: 2 years old

Angel has had quite the journey and would love to settle in with her forever family. She can be very shy at first. She wants to spend time adjusting to new people and new things so she doesn’t feel overwhelmed. The love she has to give will be so worth the wait.

Of course, that means she needs a quiet home, or maybe a work-from-home buddy. She’d also love a home with no small children so the noise traffic is kept to a minimum. She’s been known to build up confidence with another feline companion, but that’s not a requirement.

She is very affectionate and loves to be brushed. She enjoys watching cat videos, chirping, making biscuits and giving headbutts to show her appreciation. She’d love a chance to meet you.

Bear

Breed: Mixed

Age: 1 year old

Bear is an adorable young dog under the care of Melissa’s Second Chances. This guy, who has the cutest ears, is a total sweetheart and does very well in his kennel. He’s also good with other dogs and is fine with cats. He loves to play, but he can play a little rough, so he should be monitored when he’s around other dogs. He is a fast learner who would take to training easily. Bear is the bestest boy. He deserves to find his forever home.

To fill out an adoption application for Bear, go here. Melissa’s Second Chances is a nonprofit animal rescue in Shawnee..

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, visit go here.