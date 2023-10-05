Save Ukraine brings back another 19 children abducted by Russia

Save Ukraine brought 19 Ukrainian children out of Russian-occupied territories during its 12th rescue mission, the organization’s executive director Mykola Kuleba, reported on Facebook on Oct. 5.

Kuleba, a former children's rights commissioner, added that his organization has managed to return to Ukraine a total of 196 children abducted by Russia.

"We thank everyone who stood with us and helped us carry out this challenging but vital mission. We continue to move forward," Kuleba said, sharing a video of the freed Ukrainian children.

Previously, on Aug. 26, Kuleba said Ukraine had managed to bring back 11 children illegally abducted by Russia.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant on March 17 for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for war crimes in connection with the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Moreover, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on April 27 adopted a resolution recognizing the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as an act of genocide.

According to the Commissioner for Human Rights at the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, the Russians have taken almost 20,000 children from the territories of Ukraine they occupy, and approximately 6,000 are being held in re-education camps.

The number of Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia may have reached as many as 300,000, according to the European Parliament. MEPs believe that the Russians started abducting Ukrainian children in 2014, ever since the occupation of Crimea and parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

