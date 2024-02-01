Save what's left of the historic Lizzie Carr shipwreck: Letters

Save what's left of the historic Lizzie Carr shipwreck

Jan. 28 − To the Editor:

I visited the wreck of the schooner Lizzie Carr Saturday after seeing the doomed ship on TV.

The wreckage is revealed when violent weather pummels the coastline, removing the protective sand from the ship’s tired ribs and planking.

Two sections of the ship survive, separated by a 12 foot space. This missing part of the hull is now on display at the Seacoast Science Center. A larger section of 25 ribs and a smaller portion of fewer ribs remain nearby.

I was concerned about the three large pieces of wood that may have come from the wreck site but are now scattered. Seems the wreck is coming apart. One large 15 foot beam, replete with wooden trunnels is washed up near the seawall at the head of Wallis Road. Another 20 footer lies out on the flats at low tide, waterlogged. And a third smaller near the public access near Petey’s Seafood.

If the exposed wreckage is breaking up after all these years, perhaps the remaining smaller portion of the Lizzie Carr’s hull should be recovered before it is lost. Put it on display at the restored Wood Island Life Saving Station. One of the US Life Saving Service’s finest hours was the rescue of the Lizzie Carr’s crew. So display the Lizzie Carr at Wood Island.

Steve Lindsey

Keene

Editor's note: Writer is a former Coast Guardsman who values maritime heritage and also worked about the Maine schooner Mistress back in the 80s.

The Maine schooner Lizzie Carr is seen in port before her tragic 1905 wreck near Wallis Sands Beach in Rye.

Signs are pointing to a second Civil War

Jan. 30 − To the Editor:

I believe we are in danger of repeating the events leading up to the Civil War. The far right and the red states are fully involved in anti-government rhetoric. In addition, there are:

The successful efforts to prevent blacks from voting.

The calls to violence at their demonstrations (which have resulted in violence)

Instead of assaulting Fort Sumter this time it was an assault on the US Capitol.

The attempts to disrupt the 2020 election.

The disinformation such as how vaccines are dangerous.

The cult of gun ownership and the need to arm ourselves against the government.

How are these events different from what happened in the 1860s?

I could go on, but I think I made my point.

If the left criticizes any of this the far right insists we should be civil to each other.

Please do not insult my intelligence with that.

Bill Kingston

New Castle

President Biden earned strong show of support from voters

Jan. 29 − To the Editor:

Joe Biden’s support is “over the top” in New Hampshire. Democratic voters showed up in droves at the First in the Nation Presidential Primary to put Biden’s bid for re-election into the history books with more votes than any prior incumbent candidate. This massive Democratic turnout reflects Biden’s three years of successful economic policies, support of individual rights and defense of democracy.

Skip Berrien

Exeter

Proud of Portsmouth police and grateful to have served as commissioner

Jan. 28 − To the Editor:

This month marks the end of my responsibilities as Chair of the Portsmouth Police Commission. I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to serve on the Police Commission alongside my fellow Commissioners Kate Coyle, Joe Onosko, Buzz Scherr, and Assistant Mayor Splaine, Chief Mark Newport, Deputy Chief Michael Maloney and a highly dedicated department of people working tirelessly to protect and serve our community, region and state. I would like to thank the citizens of Portsmouth for entrusting me with this responsibility and wish Commissioner Francesca Marconi the very best in her new role. I also want to congratulate Commissioner Kate Coyle for being selected Chair.

Nearly six years ago, when I was first appointed to complete Reverend Dr. Arthur Hilson’s term, the world was a different place. Then, I was inspired to help carry forward Reverend Hilson’s inspiring work. My time on the City Council reinforced the importance of the Police Commission to foster trust in the Police Department and, in turn, make community policing possible. After George Floyd’s murder, the importance of the Police Commission became even more evident. Working together with community leaders, we translated concerns and recommendations for greater transparency into action. As a result of these collective efforts, the City of Portsmouth and the Police Department are implementing the use of body cameras and updating an outdated communications infrastructure. It is now possible to access Police Department policies on-line and seamlessly file complaints. Importantly, the Department is also partnering with Seacoast Mental Health to more effectively respond to those experiencing a mental health crisis. Portsmouth Police Department is home to a new emotional support dog named Mason who serves alongside Detective Rochelle Jones. All of these steps were taken to realize the potential of community policing and better serve the citizens of Portsmouth.

During this tumultuous time, I am struck by the level of professionalism and responsiveness in the Portsmouth Police Department. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and related deployments, which caused considerable staffing challenges, officers stepped up to cover patrols, ensure public safety at protests and political rallies, and maintain a 24-7 operation. The Department's impressive team of detectives recently solved a cold case that is more than 40 years old. Last spring, swift and relentless work by the entire Police Department resulted in the arrest of a young man who threatened gun violence at Portsmouth High School and was apprehended with an arsenal of weapons. Portsmouth is also home to the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce for the entire state. This is incredibly difficult and critically important work. Our community is fortunate that the expertise required to do this work resides in Portsmouth. This team regularly conducts training and other community events to help inform parents and community members how best to keep our young people safe on line.

I have appreciated the chance to work alongside Chief Newport and was grateful to be part of the Commission that promoted him to the position of Chief. Thanks to his leadership, we recently re-negotiated all union contracts, which puts the City in a much stronger position to retain and attract the talent needed to deliver the public safety services Portsmouth demands. In this spirit, I hope that the community will continue the work we started and build a functional and safe community policing facility that meets the Department’s needs now and in the future. The time is long overdue.

Thank you, Portsmouth for the privilege of serving you on the Police Commission. I will carry this experience with me and it will inform the most important title that we all share - that of citizen.

Stefany Shaheen

Portsmouth

When will this Trump-driven insanity end?

Jan. 29 − To the Editor:

Where are the decent GOP Senators and Minority Leader who won’t stand up to Trump’s bullying, allowing him to dictate our national border policy?

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Amy Wang have it right. "We all have an oath to the Constitution and we have a commitment to say we’re going to do whatever we can to be able to secure the border.”

When will this GOP and Trump driven insanity end?

Malcolm Odell

Exeter

