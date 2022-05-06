'Saved By The Bell' Revival Cast Reacts After Series Canceled At Peacock After 2 Seasons: 'So Disappointed'

The cast of Saved by the Bell is Peacock is reacting after the news that Peacock has canceled the revival series of the hit 90s sitcom after a two-season run.

"We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans," Peacock said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield’s superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show’s legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen. We’re grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time.”

The series starred Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie Spano), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), John Michael Higgins (Principal Toddman), Haskiri Velazquez (Daisy), Mitchell Hoog (Mac Morris), Josie Totah (Lexi), Alycia Pascual-Peña (Aisha), Belmont Cameli (Jamie Spano) and Dexter Darden (DeVante).

It also featured appearances from Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle).

The season 2 official description:

In season 2, Bayside High gears up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Daisy is determined not to get sidetracked by “Bayside nonsense,” but when a cute new student is elected student council VP, she finds herself in way over her head. Mac sees the competition as a way to finally step out from his father’s shadow. Jamie leans on Lexi in the wake of his parents’ divorce while Lexi struggles to be a more understanding girlfriend; Aisha seeks a new outlet after football is canceled; DeVante finds love with a rich Bayside girl, and Slater and a newly single Jessie grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar posted about the news:

So disappointed by this news. So many talented individuals in all departments creating something original from a reboot. Respect and admiration to everyone involved and thanks to the viewers. https://t.co/Umz7Twd95g — Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) May 4, 2022

“So disappointed by this news,” he wrote. So many talented individuals in all departments creating something original from a reboot. Respect and admiration to everyone involved and thanks to the viewers.”

Story continues

Haskiri Velasquez, the series' defacto lead, also posted a lengthy message on Instagram.

It is with a heavy heart that I write this. Saved by the bell will always have a special place in my heart, I was living in NY in a small studio apt. when I got the news and it changed my life in ways I’ve always dreamed of. This show gave me a platform where I was able to be a positive representation for all the little LatinX girls out there and the Latine community. I didn’t know how much love and support we would receive from this show but it was overwhelmingly incredible. I loved bringing Daisy to life. In many ways I was her and she was me, I felt her pain and her joy. It meant so much to me to be able to step into the shoes a white male once wore and make it my own. Thank you Tracey and her team of writers who gave such strong voices to each character. Thank you Franco, for basically birthing the show from its original start to its rebirth lol. To my cast, thankful to have shared the screen with each and every one of you and the memories we created. Thank you to the costume department and the hair & makeup department, you transformed me into Daisy 5 days a week so seamlessly. Thank you @peacocktv for the two amazing seasons we were able to have. Halfway through the first we hit a pandemic and we were still able to come back and finish despite all the adversity. Thankful for the crew who came back with us and helped make this show possible. Season 2 we continued to push the envelope on important topics while still keeping it grounded, authentic and comical and we were blessed to win a GLAAD award. I’ve also had the privilege to be directed by some of the most talented directors out there. And to @selenisleyvaofficial who played Daisy’s mom, it was so lovely to work with you. I know there was still so much more left for Daisy to say and do and maybe one day she will manifest in a different role. Thank you all, forever grateful 🛎 Daisy Jimenez signing off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haskiri Velazquez (@haskiri)

Dexter Darden also posted a video on Instagram: