This ‘Saved by the Bell’ star was just diagnosed with cancer. Here’s what we know

Madeleine Marr

Fans now know why Dustin Diamond was hospitalized in Florida over the weekend.

The “Saved by the Bell” star had entered the hospital with pain through his body, and cancer was suspected. Now the diagnosis is in: Diamond, 44, does indeed have Stage 4 cancer. TMZ reports the actor reportedly had a large lump on his neck that went unchecked for some time.

Official Statement from Team Dustin: “ At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer . Dustin Will disclose...

Posted by Dustin Diamond on Thursday, January 14, 2021

The actor’s reps took to Facebook on Thursday to confirm the diagnosis: “At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.”

The statement added that anyone who wants him a get-well card to email PinkDaisyEntertainment@gmail.com.

“We ask at this time no autograph requests be sent to this address as that isn’t what it’s for,” said the post. “We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated.”

Since playing awkward teen Screech on the Disney Channel show and subsequent reboots, the 44-year-old California native has moved on to stand-up comedy and celebrity wrestling. He’s also seen his share of legal trouble after getting arrested for a bar fight in Wisconsin back in 2014.

Unfortunately, like most fallen child stars, Diamond has his share of haters. His rep took to FB again on Friday morning to make sure no one posts anything negative about the ailing entertainer.

“Anyone making rude mean-spirited comments or causing trouble will be removed as soon as we see it,” said the note.

