‘Saved countless lives’: Tip leads to arrests, gun confiscation at Everman homecoming game

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested and an AR pistol and 60-round magazine in their vehicle were confiscated Friday while they were on their way to a homecoming football game at Everman High School after police received a “credible and potentially imminent threat” against the game, according to police and Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

Police in Everman were contacted by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office about the threat, police said in a news release. Police were told a person was currently en route to the game with a firearm they had obtained earlier that day.

Police told the Joshua school district that the suspects were targeting an individual Everman student at the game, according to an email sent to parents by the school district.

Officers reinforced an already heavy police presence around the game and saw a short time later a vehicle matching the description given to them heading down Race Street toward the football stadium, according to Everman police. Officers initiated a traffic stop and the car pulled over at the east gate entrance to the stadium.

Police detained three people inside the vehicle and confiscated the gun and ammunition, according to the release. Police told WFAA that two teens in the car were arrested and a 10-year-old was detained and then released to the custody of a parent.

Police have not released the names of those arrested. Police told WFAA that the teens are facing charges of unlawful carrying of a firearm in prohibited place. Police said the 18-year-old graduated from Everman High last year.

“It is evident that this individual (who had the gun) was coming to do harm,” police said in the release. “The quick thinking and action by the Tarrant County Deputy who shared the information and the attentiveness and responsiveness of the Officers who made the stop saved countless lives this evening.”