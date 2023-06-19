‘I saved my daughter’s life’: Father performs CPR after car strikes daughter in Chelsea parking lot

A father is asking for prayers after his 14-year-old daughter was hit by a car in a Chelsea parking lot Sunday night.

“They didn’t want me to touch my daughter, they didn’t want me to move my daughter, but her lips were turning blue,” Teddy Tene told Boston 25 News. “I didn’t listen to nobody and I saved my daughter’s life. I blew air into her and her lips went from purple back to pink. If I listened to them, I don’t know what would have happened.” Tene said he and his whole family were in the parking lot of Rise Dispensary on Beacham St. when a man driving a black Mercedes went speeding through a parking lot next door and crashed through a fence before slamming into a parked car and going airborne, then hitting his daughter Milena.

“Right now, she’s in a coma in the hospital,” Tene said. “She is not doing well at all, her lungs are bruised. Her heart is bruised. She’s having a really hard time breathing right now. Her brain was hit, and they took off her skull.” Chelsea police told Boston 25 News the driver of the car is under police watch at the hospital. They have not said what charges he will face.

“My daughter is the most wonderful girl in the world, she does everything for her mother and us,” Tene said. “Everyone out there, all we need is prayers, please. My daughter just needs prayers, and prayers, and prayers.”

Chelsea Police tell Boston 25 that a 44-year-old man is being charged with Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (car).

