'They saved my life': Mother shares her experience at Naples homeless shelter

Amanda Adair and her son moved in October 2022 into the St. Matthew’s House Campbell Lodge shelter, 2601 Airport Rd. S., in Naples, before she graduated from the program nine months later.

Months ahead of the expected opening of a shelter for homeless women and children, a Southwest Florida mother is reflecting on her time at a shelter saying "they saved my life."

Amanda Adair lived with her child at the St. Matthew’s House Campbell Lodge shelter in Naples, she said. St. Matthew’s is building a shelter in Fort Myers, the first solely for women and children in Lee County, meeting a critical need.

Adair and her son moved in October 2022. The Adairs had just moved to Naples from out-of-state a month earlier, then Hurricane Ian struck Sept. 28, 2022, she said.

"It was really good, actually, as far as adjusting to it," Adair said. "Being an addict, my son and I weren't used to a stable place and definitely not structure. So it was actually really good for both of us."

Adair said they both grew a lot from the experience.

"They have a lot of very strict rules and procedures on how you're supposed to be or not be, but what you're supposed to do," Adair said. "And that really helped because being an addict you don't have those things."

Adair said they lived at the shelter for nine months.

"My son and I both thrive in structure," Adair said. "I just was never providing it. It was great. You have to be up and out of bed and ready to go at a certain time, which really helped with my depression."

Adair said that being depressed, she "could stay in bed all day." She's one of hundreds of Southwest Florida women who've used St. Matthew's House's services since the nonprofit launched in 1987.

A Tuesday groundbreaking ceremony marked the official countdown until St. Matthew's House's first Lee County shelter, Fort Myers Women & Children's Shelter, 3637 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. opens to women and children. The nonprofit expects the shelter will begin operating this summer.

The 8,000-square-foot facility in Fort Myers will provide 11 private dorms for women with children and 28 beds for single women. It's expected to house 300 residents.

The nonprofit also operates two centers in Collier County — the Campbell Lodge and Immokalee Friendship House, 602 W. Main St., in Immokalee.

Specific rules for mothers with children

Adair said that while she lived at the shelter, the rules for mothers with children differed slightly.

"You are required to have your child in some sort of [structure] if they're not in school, because my son wasn't in school yet," Adair explained. "He was in daycare, but you have to get [children] involved in some sort of structured school environment or daycare environment."

Adair said those interactions "really helped" her son interact with other children and prepared him for when he started elementary school.

"Being an addict, I didn't sleep very often," Adair explained, adding that mothers at the shelter have a set bedtime, as opposed to those without children.

Adair said that structure "really helped create a good structural environment" for her son to help him heal from the trauma he has been through.

Work-life balance

Adair said one of the requirements at the shelter was to have a job, which she said was lined up as she settled at the shelter.

"One of the rules there is you have to be a full-time employee," Adair said. "So that really pushed me to make sure I was getting the hours in, and it also gave me the ability of not just accepting a job as a job, but I gave me the ability of being like, 'Oh, I don't like this job. It's not enough for me, I want more.'"

Since she left St. Matthew's House, Adair said, she has a one-bedroom apartment with her son.

"Things are just a lot better and my son is healing mentally," Adair said. "He started kindergarten at Calusa Park Elementary, and I'm working real closely with them to help him just get better from everything that he was put through."

Aside from her work life and helping her son navigate the school landscape, Adair said she continues to attend meetings actively with a home group.

"I meet with my sponsor," Adair said. "They taught me how to live life. Not just abstain from drugs, but being sober, happy and better. I don't know how to describe it."

Most valuable lesson learned

"The most valuable lesson that I learned at St. Matthew's House was how to take care of myself and my son," Adair said.

Adair said when she checked in at the shelter she was "broken."

"Things that we think are normal aren't, and St. Matthew's House helps teach you that this is normalcy," Adair said. "This is how you should live life, if you want to be successful and happy."

Adair said she would revisit go back and live through the experience again if she could.

"If I hadn't gone to St. Matthews house, I would still actively be using... I wouldn't have a connection with the higher power that I have now," Adair said. "I would still be on the streets with my son — if I still had my son. They saved my life."

Advice for others struggling with addiction, homelessness

"Keep going and don't be ashamed to ask for help," Adair said is her biggest piece of advice for others struggling. "And when you ask for help and receive it, accept it for what it is."

Adair said a a big part of being an addict and having mental instability is being all about self "and only realizing yourself and your thoughts."

"The only way to get better is to step out of yourself and accept what people are doing, even if it makes you feel uncomfortable, or you don't like it," Adair said. "You're never going to change if you don't do things that make you feel uncomfortable and that you don't like."

