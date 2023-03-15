Savers could end up being big winners after SVB collapse

7
Janna Herron
·Editor
·3 min read

Some financial institutions are upping the yields on some of their deposit accounts after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank (SBNY) sparked fears of potential bank runs.

In an unusual move on Saturday per one industry analyst, Ally Bank increased the annual percentage yield on its 11-month, no-penalty certificate of deposit, or CD, to 4.75% from 4%. On Monday, UFB Direct — the online division of Axos Bank — hiked the rates on its money market and savings accounts from 4.55% to 5.02%.

And Synchrony Bank, Discover (DFS), and Charles Schwab (SCHW) all came out with higher rates on brokerage CD offerings on Monday, even though Treasury yields— which those rates tend to follow — fell.

These moves present an opportunity for savers to capitalize on bank jitters by securing higher rates for the money they’re socking away for emergencies or other earmarks.

“It’s interesting,” Ken Tumin, senior industry analyst at LendingTree and founder of DepositAccounts.com by Lending Tree, said of the recent bank moves. “It seems like a proactive way to offset any potential outflow of deposits.”

The banks did not immediately respond to Yahoo Finance's requests for comment.

San Diego, CA, USA - July 9, 2022: Axos Bank headquarters in San Diego, CA, USA. Axos Bank is an American federally chartered savings and loan association and direct bank.
San Diego, CA, USA - July 9, 2022: Axos Bank headquarters in San Diego, CA, USA. Axos Bank is an American federally chartered savings and loan association and direct bank.

The rate increases on deposit accounts come after regulators took over Silicon Valley Bank on Friday and Signature Bank over the weekend, marking the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history.

SVB faced a liquidity crisis when its customers — spooked by the uncertainty over the bank’s balance sheet — withdrew their money in droves. But the bank, selling its assets at a loss, couldn’t cover the deposits. Signature Bank, which catered to crypto customers, soon followed.

The collapses triggered sell-offs in regional bank stocks this week, which put those institutions on high alert for subsequent bank raids a la It’s a Wonderful Life.

Raising how much deposit accounts earn is one way banks can incentivize customers to keep their funds in their accounts, Tumin said. Some media outlets reported that the bigger banks saw big inflows in recent days, potentially from customers who lost confidence in other institutions.

Tumin also speculated that some of these banks are raising rates to attract new, smaller-dollar deposits that remain below the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000.

“Banks that have many business accounts or uninsured accounts may want to diversify their deposits and get more small deposits,” he said.

“If their balance sheets include a high percentage of uninsured deposits, that would be scrutinized by investors and probably regulators, too. So, they are encouraged to tactically pursue smaller deposits.”

Whatever the reason, savers can reap the rewards. It pays to shop around in the coming weeks, Tumin said, especially as more banks reconsider their offerings and compete against each other.

One last piece of advice from Tumin when opening a new deposit account: “Keep it under $250,000."

Janna is the personal finance editor for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @JannaHerron.

Click here for the latest personal finance news to help you with investing, paying off debt, buying a home, retirement, and more

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen's ID. 2all is a sub-$30K EV for the masses

    Volkswagen (VoW.DE) was able to do something on Wednesday Tesla couldn’t at its investor day this month. Show off a sub-$30,000 EV. At an an event in Hamburg, Germany, Volkswagen offered a first glimpse of its ID. 2all concept, a car that will cost less than 25,000 euros ($26,400) go into production for the European market in 2025.

  • Oil prices crater as inventories build, fears ripple through global markets

    Oil prices have fallen sharply in recent days amid growing inventories and broad stresses following the failure of multiple U.S. banks.

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • Swiss government holds talks on options to stabilize Credit Suisse - Bloomberg News

    Credit Suisse leaders and government officials have talked about options that range from a public statement of support to a potential liquidity backstop, the report said. Other suggested potential moves for Credit Suisse could be a potential separation of their Swiss unit and a tie-up with their larger Swiss competitor, UBS Group AG, the report said, adding that it's unclear which, if any of these steps will actually be executed. Switzerland is under pressure from at least one major government to intervene quickly on Credit Suisse, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, after the Swiss bank led a rout of European bank stocks on Wednesday.

  • Banks under pressure: "not the time to panic"

    2023 has been a wild ride so far. We've seen the biggest bank failure since 2008, the fallout from which left Credit Suisse (CS) in hot water and wrecked havoc on the market. The biggest question on the average investor's mind at a time like this: "Is my money safe?" There are a few things to be mindful of when answering that question, says Dan Geltrude, founder of the accounting firm Geltrude & Company. Start with checking your bank balance, and make sure you're "under the FDIC-insured limits." If your bank is insured by the FDIC, the amount of "coverage you may be entitled to depends on the FDIC ownership category" according to the agency's website. It can all be very overwhelming, but Geltrude says "it is not the time to panic." Running to the bank and pulling out all your money may seem tempting, but Geltrude assures, "we are not at that point. But, again, you want to be mindful of where your money is and what your balances are." Key video moments: 00:00:02 - Is my money safe? 00:00:09 - Have you been managing your balances? 00:00:17 - It's not the time to panic Click here to watch our full conversation with Dan Geltrude, including his top tips for tax season.

  • Chevron, Exxon Mobil Falter As Oil Prices Skid To 15-Month Lows

    U.S. oil prices dropped Wednesday to their lowest levels since December 2021 and energy stocks responded.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Bank of America won big from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Sources familiar with the matter say former Silicon Valley Bank customers are looking to put their money in the safest institution possible.

  • Credit Suisse, Europe Banks Drag Down S&P 500. Here's the SPY Trade.

    The SPY ETF looks vulnerable as it leans on key support. How it trades from here will be critical for the next development on the charts.

  • Verizon Copies T-Mobile's Popular Offer (With Two Big Catches)

    The No. 1 wireless carrier wants to look as if it's giving customers something for nothing. It's not and customers should be wary.

  • CD Rate Trends, Week of March 13: Rates Rise in a Few Key Terms

    The top rate increased in three of the most popular CD terms this week, while holding steady in the other terms.

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile Sells to T-Mobile in $1.3B Deal

    Actor and producer Ryan Reynolds has cut his first billion-dollar deal. Mint Mobile, the wireless firm that counts Reynolds as a minority owner, has been acquired by wireless giant T-Mobile in a deal that could value the startup firm at $1.35 billion (the actual payout will depend on the performance of the brands before and […]

  • Roth 401(k)s Just Got a Lot More Attractive. Here's Why.

    Now, if you want a retirement plan that offers you the option to make larger annual contributions, you may want to favor a Roth 401(k) over a Roth IRA. Roth IRAs also bar higher earners from contributing directly. With a Roth 401(k), there are no income limits to worry about.

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • SVB: Moody's Delivers Bad News to First Republic and 5 Other Banks

    The credit-rating company plans to downgrade the ratings of U.S. regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • These 4 banks now offer 5% or more on checking and savings accounts

    It’s been over a decade since savings rates have been this high. There are no monthly maintenance fees and no deposit or balance requirements to earn 5.02% APY with a UFB Preferred Savings account.

  • Warren says $250,000 cap in deposit insurance for banks should be reexamined

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Wednesday said the $250,000 cap on deposit insurance should be reexamined to better suit small business and nonprofit organizations. “I think that we should reexamine, just overall, about why we have limits at $250,000 of protection,” she said on CNBC’s “Squawk Street.” The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insures up…

  • It’s raining money on Bank of America. Inflows of over $15 billion reportedly seen amid SVB fallout

    Rattled by the collapse of three U.S. banks within a week, customers poured $15 billion into the too-big-to-fail bank.

  • ‘Very important for your cash.’ Here’s what accounts are, and are not, insured by the FDIC

    Depositors at Silicon Valley Bank watched this week as their bank’s market value plummeted more than 60%, and it was later shuttered by regulators. Meanwhile, regional bank stocks from the likes of KeyCorp, Truist Financial, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Citizens Financial Group also tumbled. “All customers who had deposits in these banks can rest assured … they’ll be protected and they’ll have access to their money as of today.”