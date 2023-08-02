Savers offered £250 bonuses to invest in stocks instead of cash

Savings

Savers are being offered cash bonuses to invest in stocks, as rising rates force brokers to compete with banks.

Broker Hargreaves Lansdown is now offering a cash bonus of up to £250 to customers who open investment Isas before the end of September. Savers who invest £5,000 will receive £50, those who put in £10,000 will be paid £100, and investments of more than £15,000 will bag the total bonus.

Broker Bestinvest has also launched a monthly £250 raffle for accounts for those saving £50 per month or more into its stocks and shares Isas and pensions.

Meanwhile Shepherds Friendly offers a £50 shopping voucher on stocks and shares Isa accounts opened for more than 30 days after the first deposit is made. Interactive Investor also offers a £50 investment credit to those opening investment accounts or stocks and shares Isas.

It comes as savers are now able to earn as much as 6pc in interest on their deposits, comparable to the returns of some stock market funds, following 15 years of paltry deals.

At the same time, investors have endured two major market drops since the pandemic, with global stocks falling by close to a third in 2020 and by around 20pc last year following the invasion of Ukraine.

James Blower, of comparison site Savings Guru, said the rise in rates on cash accounts and the drop in stock markets meant it was “no surprise” brokers were “fighting back and trying to encourage savers to invest”.

He added: “With the best fixed rate Isas now paying 5.9pc tax-free with no risk, cash Isas look attractive again, despite inflation.”

Alice Haine, of Bestinvest, said the provider had introduced the bonus raffle to encourage regular investing habits. She said: “By setting up a direct debit or standing order, people can ensure they don’t neglect saving for the long term in favour of covering other more immediate costs as the money leaves their account automatically before they have time to spend it.”

The firm said stock markets could be volatile in the short-term but typically returned more than cash in the long run.

Myron Jobson,of broker interactive investor, said savers should hold both cash and investments if they have the means to do so.

He said: “It is unhelpful to view savings rates and investment returns in the same way because it creates an expectation of having a steady annual return when the reality is you could see a double-digit return in one year and a loss the next.”

Money held in Isas is tax-free and does not contribute towards a saver’s personal savings allowance threshold, which currently stands at £1,000 for basic-rate taxpayers and just £500 for those in the higher rate band.

Due to higher savings rates, a higher-rate taxpayer would only need to save around £8,330 in the best one-year fixed rate bond before they breached their personal savings allowance. A basic-rate taxpayer would incur tax on their interest on pots of roughly £16,670 or more.

