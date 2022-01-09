Savers suffer as banks pocket the profit from higher interest rates

broken piggy bank

None of Britain’s major banks have passed on last month’s interest rate rise to savers – but they have started to raise mortgage rates.

In another blow to households already grappling with the rising cost of living, banks are taking advantage of the interest rate rise to bolster their margins at the expense of customers.

Politicians and campaigners accused them of dragging their feet, months after the central bank raised the base rate. Policymakers raised rates last month in an attempt to cool rising inflation, which is being driven by high energy prices. After slashing interest rates to a record low of 0.1 per cent during the pandemic, the Bank of England raised the base rate to 0.25 per cent in December.

However, millions of savers are yet to benefit from the change. An analysis of more than 100 banks and building societies found that only four have increased the interest rate on some of their easy access, variable savings accounts.

Only Suffolk Building Society has passed the full 0.15 per cent rise to savers across all variable accounts, according to the analysis by Moneyfacts. None of the major banks have done so but Santander, Lloyds and Halifax all announced increases to their standard variable mortgage rates by the full 0.15 per cent shortly after the Bank of England’s decision on December 16.

Banks started to increase rates on many fixed-rate deals in November, in anticipation of the Bank of England’s decision. HSBC, Barclays and NatWest all raised rates. Nationwide started the new year by increasing rates on some of its loans by as much as 0.45 percentage points, three times the Bank of England’s 0.15 percentage point increase.

It is the latest squeeze on household budgets, which are already under pressure from tax rises, soaring energy costs and higher grocery bills that will leave the average household £1,200 worse off next year.

Boris Johnson is due to hold talks with Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, on Monday or Tuesday to discuss proposals to reduce the strain of soaring energy bills on households.

Mr Sunak is said to have been working on options throughout last week, although insiders say no preferred policy has yet been identified. Government sources have stressed that the pair are unlikely to make a breakthrough this week, with negotiations expected to continue for several weeks.

Although no options have yet been signed off, it is understood that an expansion of the warm homes grant will encounter little resistance from Number 11, as this is seen as likely to deliver the most benefit to poorer households most impacted by the increase in the energy price cap. However, the Treasury is understood to be pushing back hard against cuts to VAT on energy bills, despite widespread calls to do so from Tory MPs and energy companies.

Given the pressures on household budgets, politicians and campaigners said it was no longer acceptable for banks to hold down savings rates, and urged them to start offering customers a fairer deal.

Steve Baker, the Conservative MP for Wycombe and former member of the Treasury Select Committee, said: “A generation has grown up not knowing worthwhile rates on cash savings so it is particularly galling that the banks have not passed on the base rate rise to savers. If they cannot do so profitably in this unprecedented interest rate environment, let them say so.”

Inaction from the banks means customers are missing out on billions of pounds in interest and the value of their savings is falling faster in real terms. Some savings accounts are still offering as little as 0.01 per cent in interest at a time when inflation is on its way to hitting 6 per cent. A 0.15 per cent savings rate rise would see savers take home £30 more a year in interest based on a £20,000 investment.

Gareth Shaw, head of money at the consumer group Which?, said: “It has been a tough market for savers over the last few years, with rates on instant access and fixed-term accounts hitting rock bottom. It is unfair that banks and building societies continue to raise variable rates, and increase the bills of mortgage holders, but don’t offer the same to savers.”