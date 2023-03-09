Savers without smartphones denied best rates

Missing out on money due to lack of tech illustration

Savers who do not have smartphones are missing out on the best savings rates because they can only be accessed via an app.

The two highest rates on the market are offered by app-only banks, according to the analyst Moneyfacts.

Savers are losing out on as much as £250 a year if they want to retain access to a branch, according to the Savings Champion, another analyst.

Many people, particularly older age groups, do not have computers and are therefore unable to take advantage of these higher savings rates. Experts said they believed this was the first time the top two accounts had been restricted to customers using smartphones.

Chip’s Instant Access Account pays 3.4pc and Zopa’s Smart Saver offers a rate of 3.21pc.

Savers who have internet access but not a smartphone can access a rate of 3.2pc from the Family Building Society, which is the third highest on the market.

However, those who cannot bank online can only earn a maximum of 3.07pc in interest, with the top account from Sainsbury’s Bank. The account can be managed online and by telephone but must be opened online.

Those who want to open a savings account by any other means can try Buckinghamshire Building Society, which has a rate of 3.05pc and can be opened by post.

A saver with £50,000 in Tandem’s account would receive £1,700 a year in interest. They would earn £100 less if they had to choose an option that did not require a smartphone, earning £1,600 a year.

If they had to use a telephone to open an account, it would effectively cost them £165 a year, with returns of only £1,535 available.

For those who want to be able to open and manage their savings account at a branch, the best widely-available option will be from Yorkshire Building Society, according to the analyst Savings Champion.

The bank’s Rainy Day Account (Issue 2) pays 3.35pc on the first £5,000 deposited, then 2.85pc on any amount over this. On savings of £50,000, the interest would amount to £1,450 a year – an effective interest rate of 2.9pc.

The cost of using a branch instead of an app would amount to £250 a year.

Anna Bowes, of Savings Champion, said: “There are savers that are simply not comfortable with opening and managing their savings accounts via their mobile or tablet, so they will miss out on the very best rates and for those who are also not happy with opening online either there is even less choice these days.”