'Saving countless lives.' Armed bystander praised for intervening in Greenwood mall shooting

Praising him as a hero who saved several lives, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison on Monday released the name of the armed bystander who intervened during a mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall food court.

Elisjsha Dicken, a 22-year-old man from Seymour.

Dicken, who had been shopping with his girlfriend at the mall, witnessed the mass shooting, Ison said. The gunman began firing in the food court at 5:56 p.m. Sunday, according to a timeline provided by the police chief.

Emergency personnel gather after a shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Greenwood Park Mall.

Within two minutes of the gunman opening fire, and wielding only a handgun, Dicken stopped him.

All told, the gunman fired 24 rounds, Ison said. Dicken fired 10.

Greenwood Park Mall shootingWhat we know

The gunman attempted to retreat to a mall bathroom but collapsed to the ground.

The threat was over.

With Dicken's blessing, Ison released his name during a press conference Monday afternoon. The police chief previously described him as a hero and a good Samaritan.

During Monday's press conference, Greenwood Mayor Mark Myersadded to the praise.

"We're very thankful for a young 22-year-old man, who stopped this violent act. This young man, Greenwood's good Samaritan, acted within seconds, stopping the shooter and saving countless lives," Myers said. "Our city, our community and our state is grateful for his heroism in this situation."

Before Dicken's intervention to stop the perpetrator, three people were fatally shot and two others were injured.

Ison said Dicken is cooperating with the police investigation.

