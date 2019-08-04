Saving for Retirement? Ignore the Conventional Wisdom on These 2 High-Yield Stocks

The rule of thumb is that MLPs -- master limited partnerships -- and retirement accounts such as traditional and Roth IRAs and 401(K)s is simple: They don't go together. That's because the combination of MLPs and retirement accounts can erase the biggest benefit of using a retirement account: not paying taxes.

I'd say that makes the "no MLPs in my retirement account" a pretty solid rule. Yet like most rules, there's an exception, in the form of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP). Not only do these two, according to Brookfield, "...generally qualify for IRA and 401(k) accounts," but the nature of their businesses and the potential for decades of growth make them perfect long-term investments to help people reach their retirement goals.

Name Market Cap Dividend Yield 3-Year Total Return 5-Year Total Return Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $12.4 billion 4.4% 65.1% 113% Brookfield Renewable Partners $6.5 billion 5.6% 39.5% 70%

As of August 2, 2019.

Let's take a closer look at why these two limited partnerships are not only OK for your retirement accounts, but what makes them exactly the kind of investments retirement investors should own.

Why MLPs and retirement accounts don't mix

Man holding piggy bank away from someone who tries taking it away. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Easily the biggest benefit of retirement accounts is the tax savings. Once your money is inside an IRA or 401(k), you won't pay taxes on capital gains or dividends and distributions your investments pay. So long as you leave your assets inside the account, they will continue to grow completely tax-free. With a Roth IRA, the tax-free nature extends even into retirement, when you can take money out of the account and it doesn't count as taxable income.

There's a big catch with MLPs, called UBTI, which stands for unrelated business taxable income. The short version is that if UBTI -- which MLPs report each year in the Schedule K-1 they send investors -- exceeds $1,000, then you'll owe taxes. Moreover, that's not per MLP you own; it's the total from all MLPs you own in all your retirement accounts combined. To put it simply, that's added complexity come tax season, and as you age and your nest egg gets bigger, it's simply a problem easiest avoided by not owning MLPs in retirement accounts at all.

Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Infrastructure, however, explicitly state that they have not generated UBTI in the past, and don't expect to do so in the future. The corporate structure of their businesses -- operations carried out by wholly owned subsidiary corporations -- doesn't generate UBTI. Other MLPs participate in joint ventures and other financing arrangements which generate substantial income classified as UBTI.

The $94 trillion reason to own Brookfield Infrastructure

The world is growing more populated, middle class, and urban. According to Brookings, more than half of the world's population is now middle class, and that number is set to accelerate. Over the next couple of decades, the growth of the global middle class is expected to be roughly equal to global population growth. We are talking more than 1 billion new middle class members, most of whom will live in or near urban centers.

And it's going to take a lot of investment in expanded and improved infrastructure to meet their needs. According to the G20's Global Infrastructure Hub, it's going to take $94 trillion in spending by 2039 to meet that need.