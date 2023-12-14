Saving soles: Shoe drive benefits countries around the world

MONROE — Susie Grizzle is a sole mate to countless numbers of individuals in underdeveloped countries around the world.

Over the past three years, Grizzle, 67, has cobbled together periodic Kiwanis Club of Monroe collection drives that have netted over 29,000 pairs of new and gently used shoes.

That’s enough to turn the two-and-a-half car garage at her Temperance home into a shoe warehouse, necessitating her husband, Gary, to find “his space” in a pole barn.

Grizzle collects the shoes from a regional network of volunteers and local collection points and packs them in 25-pound plastic bags for pick-up by a Florida-based nonprofit. There, the shoes are consolidated and shipped to partners in underdeveloped countries who, in turn, establish a network of local inhabitants to complete the process.

Susie Grizzle takes a break from packing 25-lb. bags of used shoes to be shipped to underdeveloped countries around the world.

Haiti was the focus of a just-concluded drive.

The nonprofit, through Grizzle, pays a per-bag stipend that fuels Kiwanis Club support of youth-oriented projects in Monroe County, including Key Clubs for teens and Aktion Club, a service club for adults with disabilities.

Also funded is the Mike Weipert Scholarship that provides funds to college-bound students. Kiwanis Club member and 38th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Weipert died in 2022 at age 65.

The spark that ignited Grizzle’s penchant to save soles happened when, as a Kiwanis district lieutenant governor, she observed other clubs involved in similar drives.

“I was taken back to memories of my childhood where I spent a lot of time at my Grandma Luft’s farm in LaSalle adjacent to our family farm," Grizzle said. "Of German descent, by example, she impressed on me the value of thriftiness, to appreciate what you have, don’t squander and put the gifts you’ve been given in a basket and distribute them to those less fortunate. Share your light with the world.”

The farm was where Grizzle discovered the joy of giving when she would take lemonade and homemade bread to seasonal workers toiling in the hot fields.

“They were so grateful, you would think I was giving them gold," she said. “I was moved by the strength of these individuals, often wearing hand-me-down clothes and what barely passed for shoes, working long hours to earn money to send back home to their families for the basic necessities we take for granted.”

Before she got a foothold in shoe collection, Grizzle’s work career included stints at Monroe County Hospice House and Compassionate Care Michigan, reflecting her propensity for helping those in need.

She implores individuals before tossing that used pair of shoes to pause and think of the estimated one billion individuals worldwide who suffer from conditions that include inadequate nutrition, lack of access to health and hygiene and basic essentials.

A decent pair of shoes is many times the last thing they can think of.

That total includes 300 million children who don’t have shoes and who can’t attend school because they are prone to suffering from soil-transmitted diseases and parasites.

It’s a safe bet Grizzle won’t soon exhaust her shoe supply: research shows that American consumers spent approximately 74.1 billion dollars in 2020 buying 2.5 billion pairs of shoes.

In America, the average woman owns about 17 pairs of shoes and wears three pairs of shoes regularly; the rest gather dust in her closet.

Grizzle’s feat does not go unnoticed.

According to long-time Kiwanis Club member Bob DeSloover, “Susie puts her heart and soul into everything she does. Her never-ending energy is amazing.”

Grizzle senses a special purpose in encouraging well-heeled individuals as well as those living on a shoestring to search their soles and donate in her next collection drive so that every person, regardless of circumstances, can experience the joy that comes with a decent pair of shoes.

“The act of helping those less fortunate provides a meaningful, almost spiritual, connection to something greater than oneself,” she said.

Thinking back to her early childhood, she struggles to identify a single source of her shoe-driven compassion.

It could be a nursery rhyme Grandma Luft would read to her back on the farm: “There was an old woman who lived in a shoe” by Mother Goose.

For information about pending shoe drives, contact Susie Grizzle at susiegrizzle@outlook.com. Mike Kiefer can be reached at mikekiefer12@gmail.com.

