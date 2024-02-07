Saving wild Wellington: Village to spend $1.4 million to restore 45 acres of 'urban forest'

WELLINGTON — The village has received a $747,500 federal grant to rehabilitate 45 acres it has added to the Wellington Environmental Preserve.

Wellington will match the funds from the grant to invest a total of $1.4 million to restore the site, known as the Moncada property, along Flying Cow Road into a wetland, which will protect homes and businesses in Wellington's western reaches from flooding.

The money will cover the cost of removing invasive species and planting 700 Florida native trees in the 45 acres and blend the land into the 410-acre preserve. It will also pay for the installation of walking and horse trails, picnic tables, a wildlife observation area and a learning center with a botanical garden.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, announced the grant on Jan. 25, saying the federal government was pleased to partner with Wellington "to restore your urban forest."

The Wellington Environmental Preserve

Village Council member Michael Napoleone said the grant is a testament to Wellington's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

"It's truly a gem," Napoleon said of the Wellington Environmental Preserve.

Over the last 10 years, the Moncada property was left unused and became overgrown with invasive species.

Scott Fletcher, a member of the village staff who is known as "the guardian of the preserve," said the multiyear project will begin by clearing the land of all invasive vegetation and installing water pumps.

Fletcher said the 410 acres in Wellington's Environmental Preserve were once farmlands that were donated or bought by the village and rehabilitated to their original wetland functions. The 45 acres will give Wellington an additional 30 million gallons of stormwater storage.

The 45-acre Moncada property will become part of the Wellington Environmental Preserve, a popular place to walk and observe wildlife.

"It pumps and cleans our water," said Fletcher, who has maintained the preserve since it opened to the public in 2010. "We will restore it to The Everglades."

Carol Ralph, the president of Wellington's Gardening Club, said the village is aiming to replace all the invasive species in the 45-acre property with 700 Florida trees.

"Its a huge undertaking," Ralph said.

Ralph said the Wellington Garden Club will establish a botanical garden in the proposed learning center to educate visitors on the area's history and its native vegetation. She added the Wellington Environmental Preserve is a place where people can see native Florida wildlife.

"We need these preserves," Ralph said. "And need to do everything to preserve them."

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Wellington to spend $1.4M to restore 45 acres of 'urban forest'