The savings tactic that gives you high returns (even if interest rates fall)

Savings rates are currently the highest they’ve been for years, with some fixed-rate accounts now offering well over 6pc interest.

While some savers will be more than happy to lock away their full sum of savings for a year or two in whichever account pays the most, anyone who’s worried they might need to access some cash during that time, or who’s nervous about missing better rates in future, might be hesitant to press the “save” button.

However, one tactic that sees savers make the most of high interest rates while also investing in longer-term fixes could offer some much-needed stability.

The “laddering” technique involves a saver splitting their lump sum across a variety of accounts on a number of different fixes, where one fix matures every year.

Once that account matures, you could spend some of it, or put it straight into another fix.

Usually, the highest rates on the market are offered by long-term fixes (commonly five years), so the eventual aim is to have a rotation of five five-year fixes, with one maturing every year.

Sarah Coles, of investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Laddering is a great way to maximise your interest, while ensuring you have access to a lump sum each year.

“At the moment it’s less effective at boosting interest, because the inverted yield curve means you’ll earn less over five years than you do over one.

“However, if you fixed it all for a year, you could end up facing a far less rewarding rate when you emerged, so laddering mitigates this risk.”

Here, Telegraph Money explains how this way of saving works, and how much interest you could expect to make over a five-year period.

How does savings account ‘laddering’ work?

While it may not beat inflation, this savings technique allows savers to make the most of some of the best rates available right now, and the certainty of longer-term accounts.

This could prove to be particularly important right now, as inflation looks to have peaked and be on its way down.

Further Bank Rate rises are still expected, but analysts expect this to peak below 6pc in March 2024; before the latest inflation figures, it was expected to reach 6.25pc.

As such, it’s hard to know when savings rates will peak, and how quickly they’ll fall when the Bank Rate eventually reduces.

Currently, no savings accounts offer inflation-busting rates, according to analyst Moneyfacts, with the best two-year fixed account rate on offer on Wednesday just 6.24pc with Investec through savings platform Raisin UK.

By opening a one-year fix, a two-year fix, a three-year fix, a four-year fix and a five-year fix, savers can ensure that they have both liquidity and strong interest payments.

Telegraph analysis with Hargreaves Lansdown found that, at current rates, savers could earn £1,724 in interest payments on five £1,000 pots over a five year period – and this is before reinvesting opportunities are fully considered.

Investing £1,000 pots at a rate of 6.1pc for the one-year fix and 6.15pc for a two-year fix would yield interest payments of £308 in the first year and £303 in the second.

With a three-year fix at 6.1pc, a 5.85pc for four and a 5.8pc over five, and assuming that when accounts mature savers reinvest into a five-year fix at 4pc, in the third, fourth and fifth years consumers could rely on interest earnings of £294, £284, and £273.

If a saver can increase the pots to £5,000, they can earn up to £7,342 in interest payments over the five-year time frame.

Savings pot of £5000

In the first year, the five pots will earn £1,540, falling slightly to £1,519 in the second year and £1,479 in the third. By year four, interest payments will total £1,431 and in the fifth year the earnings will be £1,373.

Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfacts, said savers should move quickly to secure high short-term fixes, some of which are now more than 6pc.

“This area of the market is brimming with challenger banks, and they traditionally move quickly to attract deposits to fund their future lending. Savers will have to move quickly to grab a top rate from such a volatile market.”

It’s not necessary to put the same amount of money in each pot, and when accounts mature you can also choose whether to reinvest in short or long-term fixes, depending on your personal preference, and what’s happening with interest rates at the time.

If a saver continues to open five-year fixes, eventually they will be in a position where they have a long-term account maturing every year.

This technique has been recommended in the past as a way for savers to retain access to their money while making the most of the better rates offered by longer-term fixes.

However, because the long-term forecasts are currently unstable, it initially seems more lucrative to put money in shorter-term fixes at slightly higher rates.

James Blower, an expert from Savings Guru, said recent inflation news could mean savings rates are near a peak, although shorter term loans are likely to remain lucrative over the next couple of years.

“Forecasts are still that shorter term fixed pricing will remain higher for the next couple of years.

“Spreading across terms enables savers to lock in to good rates now, particularly longer term ones which look overpriced (to savers) but retain access to some shorter term fixed rate monies where they may have a chance to fix at good rates in one and two years time.”

Watch out for a savings tax bill

Wealthy savers should be wary of passing the tax-free personal savings allowance threshold, which stands at £1,000 for basic-rate taxpayers, and just £500 for those who pay higher-rate tax.

Additional rate taxpayers – those earning more than £125,000 – are not entitled to a savings allowance.

Savers who haven’t used their ISA allowance can protect their interest payments by using a laddering scheme within the tax-free wrapper, depositing up to £20,000 each tax year.

