The 'saviour' loan apps that trapped pandemic-struck Indians

Arunoday Mukharji - BBC News, Delhi
Representational image: A woman holding a mobile phone.
Apps offering instant loans proliferated during India's Covid lockdown

"If you don't pay the amount by today, I am calling your friends and relatives. You will regret that you ever decided to take a loan!"

This was just one of many intimidating phone calls Vineeta Teresa endured for nearly three months last year. The men - who identified themselves as loan recovery agents - would call her regularly and shout at her. And the threats often turned abusive.

Ms Teresa found herself in a severe financial crunch in the weeks after India went into lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus. When banks turned her away, she was led to apps that offered "instant loans".

All she had to do was provide her bank account details, government ID and references. The loan was credited to her account in minutes. "It's that simple," she says.

The apps proliferated as the pandemic and the lockdown left millions in India jobless. While many working class jobs have returned, salaried professionals - from engineers and software developers to salesmen - and small businesses have struggled to survive. So the apps helped them out when they needed money quickly.

For loans as small as $150 and for periods as short as 15 days, these apps charge a one-time processing fee, a convenience fee and steep interest rates - some as high as 30%. Compare this to to Indian banks, which lend at 10-20% with a tenure of at least 12 months.

Women employees working in a office of Microsoft on May 7, 2014 in Gurgaon, India.
Millions of professionals have lost jobs that are yet to return

The other problem is that while some of these apps work within India's banking norms, many others don't appear to be legitimate.

Several states are now probing dozens of such lending apps after they were accused of violating rules and using aggressive methods to recover loans. India's Enforcement Directorate (ED), which investigates financial crimes, has also stepped in to establish a money trail. Google recently removed several such apps from its Playstore after receiving complaints that they had violated terms.

Officials have found that many of them are not even registered with India's central bank, which has warned people about "the growing number of unauthorised digital lending platforms/mobile apps". It has also advised those in need of money to approach legitimate financial institutions.

Experts say once a borrower secures a loan, their data gets shared with similar apps, which then start pumping them with notifications of higher credit limits, luring them deeper into a web of unregulated borrowing. Ms Teresa says she ended up with eight loans.

And the calls from recovery agents can get so harrowing that some people borrowed money again just to pay off the first loan. "It's like a vicious circle from one loan to another," said one borrower who wished to remain anonymous.

An Indian vendor uses her mobile phone to take customers orders at a wholesale market on the outskirts of Hyderabad on April 17, 2009.
India has hundreds of millions of mobile phone users - a lucrative market for apps

Like many other apps, at the time of download, these apps too ask for permission to access contacts and photo galleries. When an unsuspecting borrower agrees to this, they become more vulnerable.

"When I investigated one such case, I found that these apps are actually not only able to read and access your contact list, they're also capturing your images, videos and location. They also know many things about you - like, where you have actually used this money, to whom you have transferred this money," says cyber security expert Amit Dubey.

The threats too become personal. "I saw the toll it took on my children," Ms Teresa says. "I have seen the pain my children were going through when they saw me continuously on calls, breaking down and not able to focus on work or on my family."

Jenis Makwana says it was this kind of harassment that played a role when his brother Abhishek killed himself in November.

Abhishek, a screenwriter for Indian television, saw business dry up during the lockdown due to restrictions on filming and payment delays. So he borrowed about $1,500 - it wasn't long before the threatening calls began, Jenis recalls. He says they have continued after his death.

Abhishek Makwana
Abhishek Makwana had borrowed $1,500 through the apps

Both Makwana's and Ms Teresa's cases are now being investigated by police along with hundreds of similar complaints.

"We have to keep on digging, this problem is just so deep," says Pravin Kalaiselvan, who has been tracking these cases with a small team of experts that shares whatever they find with police.

Mr Kalaiselvan got drawn into it when a close friend borrowed money from one of these apps and was harassed when he couldn't repay the loan on time. So he decided to investigate further and started a support group for people who have had similar experiences with such apps.

"In the last eight months my team has received more than 46,000 complaints and 49,000 distress calls. We receive more than 100 to 200 distress calls a day," he says.

Mr Kalaiselvan petitioned India's Supreme Court, seeking a ban on hundreds of these apps. But the court asked him to approach the federal government.

In December, 17 people were arrested on charges of cheating, fraud and harassment after investigations led police to call centres in Gurgaon, a suburb of capital Delhi, and the southern city of Hyderabad.

Police say they are trying to trace people further up the chain, possibly even abroad, but experts say it's hard to establish links between those arrested and developers. Also, the borrowers are scattered across the country and no single app connects them all.

A woman walks out of an ATM of State Bank of India (SBI) in Mumbai, India on 07 February 2020.
The apps are more attractive because they lend at lower rates than Indian banks

But Mr Dubey says the apps have a more sinister agenda than just targeting the financially vulnerable. "The invisible entities running such apps are interested in your personal data and there is a lot of money to be made out of this. This data can be stored and sold to criminal syndicates and also floated in the dark web."

On one occasion, he says he found a cluster of apps hosted on the same server, programmed by the same developer - proof that many of them share a source.

"What's more is that they are hosted on a server which is usually in China, away from Indian jurisdiction and control," he adds.

Experts say these apps are difficult to regulate because they operate as intermediaries, connecting borrowers to lenders. So without specific laws that target them, creating awareness may be the only way to stop them.

And that is exactly what Ms Teresa hopes to do.

"I do not want to be called a victim," she says. "The only way to fight back is by talking about my story so that others can learn from my experience."

Read more of our coverage on business and the economy

Latest Stories

  • Anger as Trump lawyer says Antifa leader was first Capitol rioter arrested and first to be let go

    Michael T van Der Veen’s claim quickly and strongly debunked

  • Two opponents of Belarus leader face more jail time as he floats reform

    Belarusian authorities have brought new charges against two prominent opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko who were jailed during mass protests, accusing them of extremism and trying to seize power, their lawyer said on Friday. The charges against Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak could see them jailed for 12 years. Kolesnikova was one of three women who joined forces in an election against Lukashenko last year that prompted a crackdown against months of unrest.

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump will be convicted by history, right?

  • China will 'eat our lunch', Biden warns

    U.S. President Joe Biden issued a stern warning about China on Thursday – calling it America’s “most serious competitor” and saying the U.S. must up its game or China would (quote), “eat our lunch.” "If we don't get moving, they are going to eat our lunch." Biden’s comments came during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure. The president referenced a two-hour phone call he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping the night before – his first with Xi since taking office – and how China was ramping up its railroad and electric-vehicle technology, urging that similar infrastructure improvements were among the areas the U.S. needed to focus on in order to compete. “They're investing a lot of money, they're investing billions of dollars and dealing with a whole range of issues that relate to transportation, the environment and a whole range of other things. We just have to step up.” During the call, Biden also voiced “fundamental” concerns about Beijing’s (quote) “coercive and unfair” trade practices, as well as about human rights issues - including China’s crackdown in Hong Kong. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden also expressed concern about China’s lack of transparency over the coronavirus. Xi told Biden confrontation between the two nations would be a (quote) “disaster” and that they should re-establish the means to avoid misjudgments, China’s foreign ministry said. Biden told the senators he had a good conversation with Xi and knew him well from when he was vice president. But a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the call Biden would be (quote) “practical, hard-headed, clear-eyed” in his dealings with Xi.

  • BBC director general warns of 'global threat' to media freedom after China bans British broadcaster

    The BBC’s director general has warned of the “growing global threat to the free media” after the corporation was banned from broadcasting in China and Hong Kong. In his first intervention since Beijing announced the ban, Tim Davie said that countries such as China were now trying to expand their “control of information”. Mr Davie, who took up the post of director general in the autumn, said it was of “deep concern” that China was preventing the BBC from doing its job. But he stressed the wider concern that China - and by implication other countries such as Russia - were trying to peddle their own state-controlled news operations abroad while attacking the free press within their borders. Mr Davie last night told The Telegraph: “Media freedom matters. The latest developments in China, including the banning of the World Service in Hong Kong, are deeply worrying developments. The BBC should be able to do its reporting without fear or favour. “It is of deep concern when our journalists are restricted and their work curtailed. Importantly, in these difficult times when misinformation is rife, we have seen growing audiences for trusted news sources - including hundreds of millions coming to the BBC. “This is not just about stopping the BBC from broadcasting news in China, there are significant and growing global threats to the free media as some seek to increase their control of information. Now, more than ever, it is important that we speak out to defend free and fair journalism.” Senior BBC sources said there was now three-fold threat from states such as China and Russia, through manipulation of social media, funding their own biased news operations and shutting down trusted international broadcasters. “These states are actively manipulating social media to undermine legal democracies while at the same time flexing their muscles by pumping millions of rubles or whatever currency into global news services that distort the truth. And now they are preventing the likes of the BBC from broadcasting.” China banned the BBC World News Channel on Thursday in apparent retaliation for Ofcom's decision to revoke the UK broadcasting license of Chinese state broadcaster CGTN after finding the organisation is “ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party”

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ivanka brought Trump and Pence together for ‘uncomfortable’ meeting after Capitol riot

    The president didn’t call to check on the vice-president during the attack

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • Prominent evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias engaged in sexual misconduct, his ministry reports

    Ravi Zacharias, a prominent evangelical Christian leader and author who died of cancer last May at age 74, led a double life of coerced sexual gratification from massage therapists, his organization, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), said Thursday. RZIM released an independent report by the Atlanta law firm Miller & Martin detailing Zacharias' transgressions, including sexual misconduct and rape allegations from more than a dozen massage therapists and the discovery of about 200 photos of young women on his phones, some of them nude selfies. The board of RZIM, which is led by Zacharias' daughter, said it was "shocked and grieved by Ravi's actions," and apologized to his victims: "Words cannot come close to expressing the sorrow that we feel for what you have been through or the gratitude we feel for the bravery with which you have responded." RZIM denied any sexual misconduct by its founder last fall, and Zacharias had sued one accuser for extortion before he died. Most of the women Miller & Martin interviewed said that during massages, Zacharias would grab their breasts or genitals and ask for sexual gratification. Investigators found more than 200 other massage therapists listed in his phones, many of them in Asia. He spent months at a pair of apartments he owned in Bangkok, and the investigators found 2016 texts showing that Zacharias "spent his days writing and his nights receiving massages" there. The woman who accused Zacharias of rape said that after he "arranged for the ministry to provide her with financial support, he required sex from her," then "made her pray with him to thank God for the 'opportunity' they both received." The woman told investigators that Zacharias "called her his 'reward' for living a life of service to God," and "said he warned her not ever to speak out against him or she would be responsible for the 'millions of souls' whose salvation would be lost if his reputation was damaged." Zacharias, born in India and raised in Canada, first rose to prominence preaching at a 1983 conference organized by Rev. Billy Graham. He went on to write about two dozen books and had a radio show. His funeral in August was attended by then-Vice President Mike Pence, NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, and other boldface names. "In Ravi Zacharias, God gave us the greatest Christian apologist of this century," Pence said at the funeral. "He was the C.S. Lewis of our day." More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump will be convicted by history, right?

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • Trump's lawyers claim he never knew Pence was in danger. A Republican senator has said otherwise.

    Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have contradicted a Republican senator's account of what happened in the Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. After lawyers for Trump finished their defense of his impeachment for inciting the insurrection, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) questioned the timing of Trump's "disparaging tweet" about Pence during the attack. At 2:24 p.m., 11 minutes after Pence was escorted from the chamber as Trump backers stormed the building, Trump tweeted that Pence "didn't have the courage to do what he should've done" and somehow object to the election results. Despite the implication of the certification process already being over (it wasn't), Trump's lawyers said he had not been informed Pence was in danger when it happened. Question from @SenatorRomney: "When President Trump sent the disparaging tweet at 2:24pm regarding Vice President Pence, was he aware that the Vice President had been removed from the Senate by the Secret Service for his safety?" Michael van der Veen: "The answer is no." pic.twitter.com/3eMubOOt3H — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2021 But Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) gave a different story Wednesday night. While he already disclosed that he was on the phone with Trump when the attackers started getting into the Capitol, Tuberville specified Wednesday that he was talking to Trump went Pence was escorted from the Senate. "I said 'Mr. President, they just took the vice president out, I've got to go,'" Tuberville recalled, suggesting Trump knew Pence was in danger when he sent the tweet. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump will be convicted by history, right?

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • Teens with AR-15 try carjacking man, but he thinks gun is a toy, California cops say

    The man thought it was a fake gun, Berkeley police said.

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • Up to Ten Senate Republicans May Vote to Convict Trump: Report

    As many as ten Republican senators may vote to convict former President Trump at the close of his impeachment trial, Politico reported on Friday. Republicans themselves are not sure of the exact number of those will vote to convict, although they privately estimate five to ten will back impeachment. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) has declined to whip votes either against or in favor of impeachment, and is reportedly undecided on whether he himself will vote to convict. Senator Kevin Cramer (R., N.D.) said it was possible that some Republicans would decide to convict at the last minute. “I certainly don’t know how many there could be. Certainly not enough for conviction,” Cramer told Politico. Democrats need the support of 17 Republicans in order to convict Trump. Conviction would be followed by a simple majority vote to bar Trump from future office. Six Republican senators voted earlier this week to approve the constitutionality of the Senate trial, allowing impeachment to move forward. Several of those senators are considered likely to vote for impeachment, including Mitt Romney of Utah, who was the only Republican senator to support Trump’s first impeachment in 2020. However, Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) said he was undecided regarding impeachment. “The House Managers did not connect the dots to show President Trump knew that the attack on the Capitol was going to be violent and result in the loss of life,” Cassidy said in a statement on Friday. The House’s article of impeachment accuses Trump of inciting a mob of his supporters to amass at the Capitol, where they subsequently breached the building and forced lawmakers to evacuate. Several rioters died during the confrontations, and dozens of Capitol and Washington, D.C., police officers were injured. Unless lawmakers call witnesses for the trial, a final vote on impeachment could be held on Saturday afternoon.

  • Kevin McCarthy defends his son holding a wedding in California amid surge of COVID-19 cases

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said his son took "every precaution" when he held a wedding ceremony and reception on Dec. 5 in San Luis Obispo County, California. The Los Angeles Times learned about the wedding this week, after McCarthy posted about it for the first time on social media. The wedding took place amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in California, when residents were being urged not to gather with people outside their homes and to cancel all non-essential gatherings. San Luis Obispo County was in the purple tier of restrictions, meaning wedding ceremonies had to be held outside and wedding receptions were not allowed. On the same day as the wedding, McCarthy mocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for attending an outdoor dinner at the French Laundry restaurant, and after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) got her hair washed in a salon last summer, McCarthy said she "doesn't think the rules apply to her." In two videos of the wedding, about a dozen people, including McCarthy, are seen together, not wearing masks. The videos show the wedding guests both inside and outside, the Times reports. McCarthy told the newspaper the original plan was to have 300 guests, but his son and the bride decided to go forward with a small ceremony and reception for their parents, grandparents, and sisters. A total of 13 people were at the wedding, McCarthy said, and he claimed they spent most of their time outside and primarily wore masks while indoors. He also slammed the state's stay-at-home orders, put in place to keep the coronavirus from spreading. "I've always fought for people — not the government — to make the decisions that are right for them and their loved ones," McCarthy said. On the night of the wedding, the state announced there would be new stay-at-home orders put in place for Southern California, due to an increase in coronavirus cases and limited intensive care unit beds. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump will be convicted by history, right?

  • Fort Worth pile up: Driver gasps in shock while filming video capturing deadly accident

    The pile up left six people dead and more than 30 injured

  • Feds say Northern Calif. drug busts link to Mexico

    Federal authorities are linking a series of drug arrests and seizures in Northern California to a Mexican drug cartel. (Feb. 11)