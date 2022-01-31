Savona woman faces multiple felonies related to Corning car theft where owner was dragged

A Steuben County woman faces multiple felony charges in connection with a Corning car theft in which the owner of the vehicle was dragged and injured.

Corning police over the weekend charged Megan D. Marsh, 35, of Savona, with second-degree robbery, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree grand larceny, all felonies, following the Jan. 24 incident.

Around 5:15 p.m. that day, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from Baker Street on Corning's Northside.

Officers learned the owner of a 2021 Hyundai Elantra was unloading items from his vehicle, which was running, when another individual walked up to the car and got in on the driver's side.

Science: With new Webb space telescope in spotlight, Corning Inc. highlights its role

For subscribers: Farm sustainability vs. social injustice? Inside the debate to lower OT threshold in NY

Coronavirus: Hochul extends New York mask mandate for businesses to Feb. 10 as appeals court decision looms

Police allege that Marsh was the person who stole the Hyundai and that she dragged the owner a short distance when he ran up to the passenger side and tried to stop her from from stealing the car.

The owner suffered minor injuries in the incident. The car was later recovered in the Village of Watkins Glen by the Watkins Glen Police Department.

Police also charged Marsh on City of Corning Court warrants alleging that she failed to appear on previous drug and disorderly conduct charges.

Marsh was also wanted by New York State Police for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle from the Village of Painted Post on Dec. 28, 2021.

Marsh was arraigned on the most recent charges and sent to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 property bond.

She will answer the charges at a later date in Corning City Court.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Corning car theft where owner dragged leads to arrest of Savona woman