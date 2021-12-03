Savory Pie Recipes That Are Perfect for Chilly Winter Nights

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
- The Daily Beast
Teen Gunman’s Parents Charged for Chilling Behavior Before Michigan Massacre
Rochester Hills District CourtFour days before 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire at his Michigan high school, his parents bought him an unusually early Christmas gift: a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun.The teen accompanied his father, James Crumbley, to buy the gun at Acme Shooting Goods in the small town of Oxford. Ethan referred it to that night on Instagram as his “new beauty.” The next day, his mom, Jennifer Crumbley, who once posted an open letter thanking President-elect Donald Trump
- USA TODAY
Hawaii under blizzard warning as 12 inches of snow and winds up to 100 mph expected
From Friday until Sunday, the Big Island of Hawaii is under a blizzard warning. A foot of snow and winds up to 100 mph are expected.
- NBC News
Plumber finds cash, checks behind loose toilet in wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church
Envelopes full of cash and checks were found behind a loose toilet by a plumber doing repairs at celebrity televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas, according to church officials.
- BuzzFeed
This Mom Who Has An OnlyFans Account Was Banned From Volunteering At Her Kids' School Because Of What She Does For A Living
"I love volunteering, so being told that I can no longer do that felt like one of the biggest joys in my life was just ripped away from me..."View Entire Post ›
- BuzzFeed
14 People Who Should Never Be Allowed In A Restaurant Ever Again Because Of Their Petty Behavior
"The server dropped the food off at the table and 20 minutes later, they had it sent back because it was cold."View Entire Post ›
- Business Insider
Kayleigh McEnany said she didn't lie in the White House briefing room because she went to Oxford, Harvard, and Georgetown and was a Christian
McEnany repeatedly lied about COVID-19, the 2020 election, and Trump's public support, despite pledging never to deceive the public.
- Miami Herald
Epstein houseman describes ‘degrading’ regimen imposed by Ghislaine Maxwell at mansion
Ghislaine Maxwell was a boss who made almost impossible demands.
- INSIDER
Michigan school shooting suspect's mother texted him, 'Ethan, don't do it,' prosecutors allege
The teen's mother texted him after hearing there had been a shooting at Oxford High School, prosecutors claimed.
- The Daily Beast
American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death
Courtesy Mykayla BolieuThe family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday.“I received a call from the Mexican consulate letting me know my daughter has passed away and that she’s been found dead,” Jayme Bolieu, Sativa’s mother, told The Daily Beast in an interview. “H
- People
Queen Letizia and Princess Victoria Are Style Twins in Budget-Friendly Ballgown from H&M!
The chic European royal women are both fans of H&M's sustainable line
- Yahoo Life
Paulina Porizkova stuns in black lacy lingerie: 'I celebrate me, my body and the things it can do and feel'
The supermodel is no longer dressing "for HIM."
- Saints Wire
NFL Twitter in uproar over bogus, drive-killing blindside block penalty on Saints
NFL Twitter in uproar over bogus, drive-killing blindside block penalty on Saints
- Business Insider
Body language can say a lot. Here's what one expert told us after studying Kamala Harris's and Pete Buttigieg's interactions on their joint trip to Charlotte.
A body language expert studied Harris's and Buttigieg's relationship as the duo embarked on a joint appearance to Charlotte, North Carolina.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Ezekiel Elliott and Leighton Vander Esch should not be starting for Dallas Cowboys
In watching the Cowboys-Saints game it’s evident that there are two players who are heading in the wrong direction, albeit for different reasons. | Opinion
- STYLECASTER
Tristan Is Expecting a Baby With a Woman He Allegedly Cheated on Khloé With For ‘Months’
Tristan already has two kids from two different mothers.
- Reuters
Paris archbishop asks for forgiveness, quits over relationship
France's Catholic Church said on Thursday the pope had accepted the resignation of Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit who asked for forgiveness after reports over a relationship with a woman. The 70-year-old cleric, who is bound by the church's celibacy rule, has denied any intimate relationship with the unnamed woman in comments to Le Point magazine, though he acknowledged his behaviour may have been ambiguous. "I ask forgiveness from those I might have hurt."
- Biloxi Sun Herald
Watch body cam footage of fatal police shooting in Gulfport Dollar Tree parking lot
The Sun Herald obtained body and dash camera footage of the shooting through a public records request to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The video is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.
- NBC Sports Boston
Jackie Bradley Jr. trade: Making sense of Red Sox's surprising move
Why did the Red Sox give up Hunter Renfroe to reunite with light-hitting outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.? John Tomase breaks down Wednesday night's surprise trade.
- E! News
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair For Bold New Look: See The Transformation
New year, new you! Billie Eilish showed off her freshly dyed hair after going platinum blonde earlier this year.
- Deadline
‘The Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Switches Lanes On Vaccinations And Ignites A Firestorm Of Online Criticism
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has touched a nerve among a certain segment of his fans, expressing skepticism in an online post of the motives of Moderna’s CEO in pushing for new vaccinations. On Twitter earlier today, Noah raised an eyebrow and seemed to claim Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel is pushing for new Covid […]