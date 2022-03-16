Savoy man pleads guilty to civil disorder in storming of U.S. Capitol building

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

A Savoy man pleaded guilty last week to a felony charge related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 that disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress as members were in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the 2020 Presidential Election.

A news release from the Department of Justice said that Nolan B. Cooke, 23, of Savoy pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to a charge of civil disorder.

"According to court documents, Cooke joined the front lines of the riot on Jan. 6 and helped lead the charge breaking through the police line," the release said. "He wore a camera around his neck and recorded videos during the day. While on the restricted grounds, Cooke was part of a crowd of individuals shoving their way through a group of U.S. Capitol Police officers, who were providing security to the Capitol on the east side of the building."

The Department of Justice alleged that Cooke yelled statements like, "There’s a storm coming," "We’re coming through," and "Nothing’s holding us back," whil at the Capitol that day.

"Cooke ultimately climbed the steps to the Capitol and encountered more officers guarding the entrance," the release said. "He made physical contact with one or more of these officers as he tried to push through the crowd. When he reached the door of the Capitol building, he banged on a window with a flagpole displaying the American flag."

In the release, they also alleged that he encouraged others to “Break the glass.”

"Although the government has no evidence that Cooke entered the building, he committed or attempted to commit an act to obstruct, impede or interfere with one or more law enforcement officers carrying out their duties," the release continued.

Cooke was arrested on Jan. 21, 2021 in Sherman. He is to be sentenced on June 10.

He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

In the 14 months since Jan. 6, more than 775 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 245 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Savoy man pleads guilty to storming of U.S. Capitol building