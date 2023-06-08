Savoy man suspected of Western Mass. stabbing sought by police

Police are asking for the public’s help in a search for a suspect accused of a stabbing in the western part of the state on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Cote, 55, of Savoy, stabbed his ex-girlfriend in Adams and has been on the run ever since, according to state police. The victim suffered serious injuries but officials say she’s expected to survive.

The incident occurred just after 5 a.m. and authorities searched extensively for Cote throughout the day but did not find him.

Police say he may be in Savoy or Cheshire at this time and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police. If you see someone matching his description, authorities are urging residents not to approach but to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW