Savvy Shopper: Tips to avoid sales gimmicks

Sean Fields
·5 min read

Although I would like to think I’m immune to advertising gimmicks, my shopping basket can tell a different tale (Charcoal toothpaste? Where did that come from?!). However, with marketing so sophisticated and pervasive, it’s hard not to fall prey sometimes. As my subconscious absorbs all these messages, my conscious mind occasionally sifts out a few jewels. For example, I like Wal-Mart’s slogan of “Save More, Live Better”. Even though it’s not really catchy, it sums up savvy shopping. Where some only perceive a flurry of coupon clipping to save pennies, the reality is that savvy shopping is a proven path to living better and fulfilling dreams. Here’s why:

Fields, Sean
Fields, Sean

∙ The Challenge: Although we live in the land of the free, you wouldn’t know it from the suffocating level of debt that many sustain. Leaving aside mortgages and student loans, about half of American households carry credit card debt to the tune of $16,000. When you consider that these obligations are accruing interest at double digit rates, the burden is overwhelming. At the same time, how many dreams are possible with such a load? In other words, it is safe to say that a down payment on a house, a dream vacation, or reliable transportation is out of the question. Fortunately, there’s a way out and savvy shopping clears the path.

∙ Getting out of debt: With a credit card debt of $16,000 and an interest rate of 20%, $600 per month payments will retire this obligation in less than 3 years. For someone in the hole, the big question is how to come up with the cash. One great way is through savvy shopping! According to the US Census, a typical Lubbock household has an income of around $51,000 year. Considering that savvy shopping carries potential savings of 50% and an average family spends 14% of its budget on food, it is possible to free up more than $3500 per year from the grocery bill. In other words, taking advantage of sales can provide about half the money needed to get out of debt in a timely way.

∙ Reliable transportation: Once you’re out of credit card debt, now what? A burden many carry is the monthly car payment. Commonly, a lot of people are so strapped for cash that purchasing a vehicle still requires taking out a loan. With an average price for a used car at almost $35,000, it is easy to see why! However, in about 5 years, savvy shopping can free up over half the money necessary to pay cash for an auto. Even better, buying your vehicle up-front liberates the car payment to spend on other things like a house.

∙ Down payment: While homeownership is a common dream, a major challenge is coming up with the down payment. Although options for minimum up-front payment exist, the fact is that this brings higher interest rates along with additional monthly costs. In other words, a new foundation is being laid to reenter a debt spiral. By contrast, coming up with a 20% down payment improves loan quality, lowers the principle payments, and eliminates monthly costs like mortgage insurance. With a median housing price of $245,000 in Lubbock, a down payment of almost $50,000 is needed. For most, this figure is daunting. However, annual savings of over $3500 can cut this behemoth down to size quickly. In seven years, savvy shopping can provide almost half the money necessary to scrape up a down payment! If you apply your freed up car payment, you will get there even quicker!

∙ Vacation: Now that you are out of debt, have no car payment, and are well on the way to homeownership, what’s next? After all that good work, maybe a dream vacation is in order. To do this, there are two challenges. In the first place, you have to find the time. With the United States being among the stingiest countries in the world with vacation days (we have fewer than Afghanistan!), getting time off can be a challenge. While savvy shopping can’t get you out of work, it can go a long way toward paying for the holiday. As the average vacation expense is $4,580 for a family of four, taking advantage of grocery deals can pay for your trip in less than 2 years.

∙ Getting started: By reading this article, you are off to a great start. To build on this, be sure to follow savvy shopping principles. To get started, you can also look at the deals summaries online to get an idea of what’s possible. When you do, you will find an easy to follow rundown of the specials, how good they are, and coupon matchups to amp up the savings. If you follow the principles illustrated in the deal summaries, you will be well on the way to a better financial future.

Since I used average numbers for my examples and no one is average, your numbers will vary. However, over $3500 a year comes in handy regardless of the situation! You should take advantage. Of course, there are many paths to financial freedom and the Savvy Shopping community would love to hear your ideas.

Please visit and "Like" our Facebook site (Click www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool) or write us at SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com and let us know your thoughts. Also, to stay abreast of developments, follow us on Twitter to get updates: https://twitter.com/LbbSavvyShopper. Our group is thriving. However, you can put the “U” in community and make us complete. Don’t miss out!

SEAN FIELDS is the A-J’s Savvy Shopper. Read his columns Sundays and Wednesdays. Email him at SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com, like his Facebook page at Facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper, or see previous columns and deals at lubbockonline.com/savvy-shopper.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock Savvy Shopper has tips to avoid sales gimmicks

Recommended Stories

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • ‘I missed the bus on Bitcoin, but now feel like my time has come. I have another 25 years of a boring 9-to-5 job.’ Is the crypto crash an opportunity to buy low?

    ‘I sit here day after day, doing the same old drudgery, and I want to have some hope that I may have an exit strategy.’

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These remarkable growth stocks are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq.

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40%, Says Goldman Sachs

    Markets turned down in the first six months of this year, but they’ve trended up in July. Despite Friday’s pullback, the monthly gains are solid, almost 5% on the S&P 500 and 7.5% on the NASDAQ, marking a turnaround from the long drop we saw earlier. The question investors have is, is this turnaround real, or just a temporary gain in a larger bearish trend. That remains to be seen, but either way, even if the market reverts to its bearish trend, there will be opportunities for investors - findin

  • How Far Could the Nasdaq Plunge? Here's Why 8,000 Is a Reasonable Target

    Buckle up and hang on, because it's been a challenging year on Wall Street. It's been even tougher sledding for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which lost as much as 34% of its value since hitting its all-time intra-day high in mid-November. Because growth stocks largely led the market higher following the COVID-19 crash of February-March 2020, Wall Street and investors have been keeping a closer eye on the performance of the Nasdaq than in years' past.

  • 1 Dividend King to Hold Till You're Blue in the Face

    Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a special company: Its 54-year dividend growth streak is the longest of any active real estate investment trust. Dividends are cash expenses, and boosting them annually requires the business to increase its profits constantly. Here is why Federal Realty's dividend could outlast us all.

  • States With the Highest Property Taxes

    In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.8% on...

  • The simple and complicated story behind Buffett's massive oil buy: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett has accumulated a nearly 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum over the last several months. So: what's the Oracle of Omaha's endgame?

  • Why is the dollar dominating? Because the U.S. is ‘the cleanest dirty shirt’

    The U.S. dollar has soared in 2022 amid the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. But that's not all there is to the strength of the greenback.

  • TIPS, I Bonds Are Smart Ways to Buy Inflation Protection

    With inflation at a 40-year high, these inflation-protected securities are an appealing alternative to ordinary Treasuries. What to buy, and how.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for the Rest of Your Life

    Utility stocks are often overlooked. Most consumers aren't familiar with many of them; their only interaction with a utility is when they pay their monthly water, gas, or electric bill. But utilities tend to be excellent dividend stocks because of the industry's consistent and often regulated nature.

  • Social Security COLA Increases Could Cost Seniors Money — Here’s How

    This year's soaring inflation rate likely means that the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security beneficiaries will be the highest in decades, with one seniors advocacy group...

  • The 2 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    The energy industry had some of the hottest stocks on the market over the past two years, but with fears of a recession potentially dampening demand for oil and gas, the S&P 500 Energy index is down 25% since its peak last month. The cost of a barrel of oil is down to around $100 per barrel, and gasoline at the pumps has broken from its record high last month of $5 a gallon.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • A student-loan worker who enrolled people in the first income-based debt-repayment plans says it was 'a bad program from the very beginning'

    "We didn't even want to tell people about loan forgiveness ... because we knew how unlikely it would be for them to get it," the worker told Insider.

  • Suze Orman Says 'Nothing Is Normal' in Today's Stock Market. What Should You Do With Your Portfolio?

    Stocks have had a miserable year, and now a lot of investors are seeing losses in their brokerage accounts compared to where their balances sat at the start of 2022. Meanwhile, wild levels of inflation are wreaking havoc on many people's budgets. With that in mind, here are three tips for managing your investments right now.