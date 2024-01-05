I saw devastating conditions at Latitude Five25. Many Ohioans have it as bad or worse.

December 27, 2022: A city vacant placard was placed on the front doors of the Latitude Five25 apartments on the Near East Side after water lines burst Christmas Day, forcing officials to evacuate residents from the two towers. This photo ran with an article on the contempt action that was filed due to flooding.

It has been lttle more than a year since nearly 200 residents were forced to evacuate their apartments in the Latitude Five25 building last Christmas.

I was there that day helping to move families out of their homes and the situation was devastating. Burst pipes, flooded floors, electrical issues, and asbestos contamination meant that many of my constituents were forced out of their homes for the holidays, some unable to return for months.

The sad reality is that many Ohioans experience unlivable conditions like this. Safe and secure housing is fundamental and foundational to the quality of life for all our families and children. But one of the biggest obstacles facing everyday Ohioans is finding and keeping affordable housing.

What is the state doing to solve affordable housing crisis?

The Senate Select Committee on Housing was formed in August of this year to address Ohio’s housing crisis, and so far, we have had seven meetings, including three regional meetings in Cincinnati, Marietta, and Lima.

As a bipartisan legislative committee, we have heard from many experts in the field, as well as private citizens who have struggled to stay afloat in the current market.

We can do better. 'No heat and a roof are better than nothing.' What Colonial Village crisis says about Columbus.

Poorest families are trapped. We foot bill to keep them dodging bullets daily.

Several issues have been highlighted throughout this journey, including but certainly not limited to:

The low and lack of diverse housing stock

The need for zoning reform

The need for increased tenant protections, including eviction expungements

The burdensome cost of housing

Institutional investors

Many of the issues that have been raised are unfortunately a result of a market over-correction following the burst of the 2008/2009 housing bubble. Other issues fall in line with a national trend of rising property values.

On top of this, just a few months ago, Franklin County residents were informed that their property taxes could spike in the near future as home prices have hit historic highs. The problems seem to be compounding, and even residents who have owned a home for decades are trying to prepare for a financial dilemma.

None of this means, however, that there are no real solutions that would not disrupt the market.

Why we must address affordable housing

During my time as a legislator, I have proposed many bills that I believe will help shrink the economic and social barriers that keep them from reaching their fullest potential. I have introduced legislation that seeks to raise the minimum wage, reform property taxes, provide tax relief for vulnerable populations, and modify the laws surrounding eviction expungements.

All of these are feasible solutions that have been brought up in one way or another in our housing committee hearings.

We know that housing is a fundamental need, and stable housing for all ensures equitable ladders of opportunity for employment, education, and overall increased well-being. There is not just one solution that we need to consider, but a myriad of solutions. Addressing this core need of having stable access to shelter is the way to ensure Ohio stays on its path to prosperity for all.

I am very fortunate to be able to serve on this committee and get to the core of the housing issues in our state. I am also profoundly thankful for the many individuals and organizations who have taken the time to prepare remarks and engage with this committee to assist us in making informed decisions.

I look forward to continuing this work after the holidays and proposing real solutions to address such an important need.

