'We all saw': As Donald Trump faces 2020 election arraignment, tensions rise outside courthouse

WASHINGTON – The Donald Trump indictment tour has arrived in the nation's capital.

The former president is expected to appear at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse Thursday afternoon for his arraignment on federal charges over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on four counts: Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding and Conspiracy Against Rights. It marked Trump's second federal indictment after special counsel Jack Smith was appointed to oversee two criminal investigations into the former president.

The most recent indictment against Trump accuses the former president of recruiting fake electors in an attempt to undermine President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, disseminating false election fraud claims and pressuring former Vice President Mike Pence to reject the 2020 election results.

The morning of the arraignment drew a crowd of law enforcement officers, members of the media, protesters and tourists to the Washington courthouse. Television production trucks lined the street in anticipation of Trump's arrival, nearly all aiming their cameras at the front entrance of the courthouse.

“The reality is the guy is a con artist,” Domenic Santana, 61, said. Santana donned a black and white striped prison jumpsuit outside of the courthouse Thursday morning, saying he believes Trump should be in prison. “He’s gotten away with it.”

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also made a brief appearance outside the courthouse and suggested that the indictment was politically motivated, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter. There is no evidence that federal or state officials handling cases against Trump have sought to influence his reelection bid.

Here's how the scene outside the courthouse unfolded on the day of Trump's arraignment:

Story continues

Supporters of Former President Donald Trump are seen near the courthouse ahead of his arraignment on four charges related to the 2020 election. Federal prosecutors are accusing the Trump of undermining American democracy by organizing a wide-ranging conspiracy to steal the 2020 election that prosecutors allege fueled a brazen and historic insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump supporters outside courtroom balk at indictment

Hours before Trump arrived for his third arraignment, a smattering of supporters gathered outside the courthouse to show their support for the former president and criticize the charges leveled against Trump.

Daniel Demoura, 32, stood outside the courthouse clad in a T-shirt that read “free the J6 political prisoners.”

“The people have their own freedom of choice to do whatever they want and protest,” Demoura told USA TODAY, saying the mob that breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, made their own choices and were not incited by Trump. “I’m here. Trump didn’t tell me to come. I came because I support the man.”

Supporters of former President Donald Trump Dion Ciny, 54, of New York City, left, and Daniel Demoura, 32, of Boston, are seen outside the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse. Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on four charges related to the 2020 election. Federal prosecutors are accusing the Trump of undermining American democracy by organizing a wide-ranging conspiracy to steal the 2020 election that prosecutors allege fueled a brazen and historic insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Stephen Corson, 66, estimates he has stood on the corner outside the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington 40 times in the last few months.

On the day of Trump’s indictment, he plans to stand there all day.

Corson has spent every night in Washington outside of the prison where rioters from the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack have been detained. He holds a two-hour vigil each night protesting what he says has been unfair treatment.

Advocates: Third indictment will ‘resonate more’ with Americans

Svante Myrick, president of People for the American Way, a progressive advocacy group, said Trump’s third indictment is the most important out of the three he faces.

“This one he was trying to invalidate 80 million people’s votes,” he told USA TODAY, adding that the crimes the former president is accused of in the indictment are “the most serious I could imagine.”

Myrick said the third indictment resonates more with the American people because they watched the culmination of the alleged crimes on their TV screens during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“This we all saw,” he said.

Christian Nunes, president of the National Organization for Women, told USA TODAY that Trump’s third indictment unveils the gravity of his actions to voters.

“This indictment shows the seriousness of everything with the election. I think it’s more powerful and it’s putting more heat (on Trump) as people see everything as it starts to unfold,” Nunes said.

Santana, a protester who stood outside the courthouse to denounce Trump, held a sign reading "Lock Him Up." This wasn't his first time standing outside a courthouse − he also appeared outside the courthouse where Trump was arraigned in Miami last month on charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

A staunch supporter of 2024 GOP candidate Chris Christie, Santana said the former New Jersey governor says what he means and means what he says.

“We got to look at another game plan to be able to beat Trump at his own game and since he plays dirty, I’m telling the Democrats to wake up, change parties and vote on the Republican primaries for Christie and get Trump out of there,” Santana said.

Pro-democracy coalition speaks on indictment

Just a couple of blocks away from the courthouse where Trump is expected to be arraigned on Thursday a coalition of pro-democracy activists, including Myrick and Nunes, denounced the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are seen outside the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse. Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on four charges related to the 2020 election.

Praveen Fernandes, vice president of the Constitutional Accountability Center, praised the case Smith built against Trump and took aim at one specific charge facing Trump: conspiracy against rights.

Fernandes alleged that Trump used “fraud, intimidation, corruption, and yes, violence, to prevent people from voting or from having their vote be counted.”

Among the crowd of media, supporters, protesters and advocates, tourists meandered by the courthouse one block from the National Mall.

Coleby Adkin, 18, a tourist from Nottingham, England, said her family decided to walk past the courthouse on their way to a tour of the Capitol because they saw television cameras.

"It’s pretty weird, to be fair, because we’ve not had anything like this in England,” said Adkin while watching a protestor wave a “Trump or Death” flag. “We’ve come on the best day to come to D.C."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: As Donald Trump faces arraignment, supporters, critics gather at court