‘I saw headlights;’ Woman recalls wrong-way crash that sent her, 3 others to hospital

Medics took four people to the hospital, the youngest just 11 years old.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson talked with one of the victims who called 911 while trapped in her car.

“I can’t get out of the car, there is cars going around us and everything,” a 911 call from Jackie Shrader said.

Shrader made that call after she was hit by the wrong-way driver.

She told News Center 7 that she was heading home from a friend’s house in Dayton when she saw headlines coming right at her.

“It took me a minute to realize like ‘Oh, that’s a car coming towards me,’” she recalled. “So I was able to kind of serve, so he went down and like clipped my driver side and then down the side of my car.”

She said when she saw the headlights coming toward her she yanked her wheel to the right.

The crash happened at 2 a.m. Sunday on I-70 in Harmony Township.

She was one of four people taken to the hospital that night.

“I fortunately had no broken bones, no lacerations, just beat up and bruising,” Shrader said.

The crash shut down the interstate for over two hours.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post is still working to complete its investigation into the crash.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new details become available.








