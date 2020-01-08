I Saw Police Stand by As Masked Men Attacked Students at a Top Delhi University. It Was Yet Another Assault on India's Intellectuals

On Sunday evening, I was sitting with a journalist friend in New Delhi when frantic messages started pouring into our inbox. A mob of men with masks on their faces had stormed the campus and attacked the students at one of India’s most iconic universities, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), named after independent India’s first Prime Minister.

Videos trickled into our WhatsApp messages, showing students bleeding from the attack, among them Aishe Ghosh, the President of the Students’ Union. We drove toward JNU, only to be stopped midway by police officers, and the roads leading to the university were closed. We walked for 30 minutes in the pitch dark, since the street lights leading to the campus were mysteriously shut off.

Students returning from the campus toward the city were visibly shaken, warning us about “ABVP goons” surrounding the university and targeting students and other journalists present. The ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) is a student group affiliated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, currently led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was about 8.30pm when we approached the main gate of the campus, we saw hundreds of students, locals, and journalists, as well as men in their fifties with their faces covered. Right-wing activists wearing saffron scarves were visible under the lights of around a dozen television cameras. Glass shards surrounded the entry to the gate, while a mob heckled a television journalist.

Shards of glass are seen in the premises of Sabarmati Hostel, at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on Jan. 6, 2020 in New Delhi, India. | Vipin Kumar—Hindustan Times/Sipa USA More

Reporting in India for the last 14 years, I thought I had seen the worst. I had seen everything from riots to the government targeting minorities using state machinery to violence against marginalized people. But the first week of the new decade marked a remarkable low for law and order in India, a low for our justice system and our political leadership.

Close to 200 officials of Delhi Police were scattered outside the campus, while even more inside were guarding the campus behind the gates. With the help of contacts passed on by mutuals friends, I made calls to several students who were locked inside. They said masked men, with sticks, rods and glass bottles had entered the campus in the early evening and had barged into previously identified rooms and started attacking students, many amongst them female students who were screaming for help. Eighteen students and a professor who had suffered severe injuries had been moved to the AIIMS hospital.

But by the time we reached JNU, the main gate was locked and the darkness made it impossible to differentiate between the mobs and the students looking for help. When I tried to engage a police officer in a conversation, a mob of young men, allegedly from the ABVP, ran in the direction of a young student who was later identified as Sajjad. They ran behind him chanting Jai Sri Ram, held him by the collar and began to beat him. Police in riot control gear looked in the direction of the mob and stood still. I asked a senior official to control the mob that was going after an innocent student. He looked at me and said it was too dark for them to ascertain what was going on.

Next to the police, some men shouted proudly about uprooting “anti-nationals” and “urban Naxals” from the university. “Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro saalon ko,” (“The traitors of the nation, shoot the rascals”) they chanted while friends and their supporters recorded it on smartphones to circulate on WhatsApp.