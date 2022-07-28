‘He went head first, without a sound’: RAF officer falls to his death in Himalayas

The RAF paid tribute to Wing Commander Gordon Henderson

A climber has given a chilling account of how a British military officer fell to his death from the summit of a mountain in the Himalayas.

Francois Cazzanelli saw RAF Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lose his balance and plunge about 3,300ft into thin air as he tried to reach the top of Broad Peak in the Karakoram mountains, on the border of Pakistan and China.

Wg Cdr Henderson, a veteran of Afghanistan, was taking part in a British Services Mountaineering Expedition to climb 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world.

Mr Cazzanelli, an Italian climber and mountain guide, was also attempting the ascent when he witnessed the tragedy on July 19.

He said he and Wg Cdr Henderson, from Dunfermline in Fife, were just 39ft beneath the summit when the accident happened.

Gave nod to the officer

They were both about to climb up a crest leading to the top. Mr Cazzanelli said he gave a nod to the RAF officer, indicating that he could go first.

The Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan - HO/AFP/Getty Images

“He had a rucksack on his back, just as I did. He turned, preparing to start climbing. He took one step but his rucksack bashed against the rock face. He lost his balance and he was spun forward. He slid for just a moment, then he fell head first.

"He disappeared without even crying out. I was speechless, rooted to the spot,” he told La Stampa, an Italian newspaper, on Wednesday.

Stunned by what he had seen, he said he remained “immobile, with my crampons planted in the ice and snow, one hand clutching the handle of my ice axe”.

He said he discarded all thoughts of reaching the summit and descended to the nearest climbing camp, Camp 3, from where he walked down to base camp.

'They showed me a photo'

There he informed Wg Cdr Henderson’s colleagues of the accident.

“They showed me a photo to check that the man I saw fall was really him. It was Gordon,” Mr Cazzanelli said.

In an announcement on its Facebook page, the RAF said it was “deeply saddened to announce that Wing Commander Gordon Henderson is missing believed killed on Broad Peak Mountain in Pakistan.

“Our thoughts are with Wing Commander Henderson’s family, friends and colleagues at this dreadful time.”

The airman, who studied at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, is survived by his wife Kerry and two young children.

The RAF Mountaineering Association said it was "deeply saddened to announce that Wing Commander Gordon Henderson is reported missing, believed killed, on Broad Peak, Pakistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”