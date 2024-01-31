We all saw Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce together at Chiefs game. What about the Grammys?

That darn Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs playing (again) in football’s biggest game has dimmed the hopes of Swifties waiting to see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walking a red carpet together.

Swift is expected to attend the Grammys on Sunday, where she is nominated for six awards. That ceremony is in Los Angeles.

Now that the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl, they are expected to arrive as a team in Las Vegas on Sunday (that’s the day they arrived last year).

That makes it pretty much impossible that Kelce, whose mind will be on football, would (or should) be able to squeeze in a trip to L.A.

Chiefs players and coaches face four days of media appearances before the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. They meet first with the media Monday at 7 p.m. Central Time, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at 9 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. They will try for a second consecutive win on Feb. 11.

ET (Entertainment Tonight) reports that though Swift will attend, she will not perform because she resumes her Eras Tour three days later in Tokyo, where four back-to-back shows are sold out.

The 12-time Grammy winner is one win away from her lucky number 13. She is nominated for album of the year for her record-breaking “Midnights,” which is also up for best pop vocal album.

She’s tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon with three album of the year awards. If she wins she’ll become the first person to win the top Grammy four times.

She won previously for “Fearless” (2009), “1989,” (2015) and “Folklore” (2020) and is the first and only female artist to win album of the year three times for her solo recordings.

This year she’s up against KCK native Janelle Monáe and her album, “The Age of Pleasure.” Monáe has never won a Grammy despite 10 nominations. Other nominees include SZA, Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus.

This will be the second big awards show Swift attends in the new year. In early January she walked the Golden Globes red carpet and sat in the audience with her “date,” bestie Keleigh Teller, while Kelce was up the road playing against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That’s when they endured comedian and host Jo Koy joking about Swift being on camera during Chiefs games, stirring up an angry Swiftie backlash.

Teller was with Swift on Sunday when the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game in Maryland.

The Grammy Awards begin at 7 p.m. Central on Sunday with comedian Trevor Noah hosting for a fourth straight year. The show will air live on CBS and for some Paramount subscribers.

The show can also be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

The red carpet, hosted on E!, starts at 5 p.m.