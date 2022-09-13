Saweetie Joins Yung Miami On "Caresha Please!" & Reveals Why She's Been Laying Low

West coast rapper, Saweetie, recently appeared on REVOLT’s “Caresha Please!” podcast and dove into topics about love, self care, healing, music and more.

Yung Miami‘s personality and authenticity has allowed celebrities who join her on “Caresha Please!” podcast to feel comfortable enough to open up and tell it all. Her interviews with Diddy, Kevin Gates, JT, Megan Thee Stallion and now Saweetie, have lead Yung Miami to receive a BET Hip Hop Award nomination for Best Hip Hop Platform.

The podcast allows fans to see Yung Miami in a different light and the intimate, entertaining conversations make viewers excited for more. She has a way of asking the questions we all want to know and does so without offending those who join her on the platform. We’d also like to shoutout her team behind the scenes for delivering great marketing, editing, fashion and executing the set and making the show very much aesthetically pleasing for viewers to watch.

Content queen, Saweetie, has been laying low lately but leave it up to Yung Miami to bring her out of hiding and get into all the details of what’s been happening in her love life, career and more.

Saweetie’s Self Healing Journey

At the beginning of the interview Caresha asks the “My Type” rapper where she is mentally and how her mental state is. Saweetie replied, “I’m much better than last year. I feel like I had to overcome a lot last year and I feel like I’m finally getting back to my center self.” She also talked about different ways she meditates and how soul searching lead her to cut all her hair off.

There was a point where I was really depressed last year and I had internalized a lot from last year. So through meditation I was like I want to restart, clean slate and said f*ck it, I’m cutting my hair off.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @saweetie

Saweetie’s Relationship With Ex Quavo

Caresha and Saweetie got into her past relationship with ATL rapper, Quavo and how things ended. Saweetie revealed that he was her soul mate and that the break up was hard for her. “I was hurt, I really loved him.”

Story continues

With him I just knew he was the one. It was different. I thought we was going to spend the rest of our lives together.”

It was very evident that Saweetie and Quavo shared a special bond and she admitted that they had a lot of growing pains together. She also believes that the relationship taught her how to be a woman and step it up in certain areas.

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — DIAMONTÉ (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Saweetie (@icy_saweetie93)

Saweetie’s Career As A Rapper

As for Saweetie the rapper, she felt like her fame and success came extremely fast. “I really wanted to take time to become an artist. I feel like I blew up too quick! No one really cared about me being in the studio. My love for music got put on the backside.”

However, Sweetie reassured that her album, “Pretty B*tch Music” is in the works and fans can expect a lot of honesty in her new music.

I had studio sessions where I broke down in the middle of it and started crying because I’m just being hella honest in all my music and I’ve never done that before.”

Saweetie rose to fame after the release of her debut single “Icy Girl” in 2018. Next she released her extended play “High Maintenance, followed by her second EP, “Icy” which debuted on numerous musical charts. In 2021, she received two nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards including one for Best New Artist. She has also been nominated for awards at the MTV Music Video Awards, the People’s Choice Awards and the BET Awards.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @saweetie

Check Out The 1-On-1 Interview Below

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @saweetie