Sawley: Plaque for World War Two pilot who survived mid-air crash

A plaque has been unveiled to honour a World War Two pilot in his home village.

Sqn Ldr Arthur Clowes, from Sawley in Derbyshire, survived a mid-air crash to help rout Hitler's Luftwaffe in the Battle of Britain, Erewash Borough Council said.

The plaque was unveiled on Sunday by Erewash's mayor and an RAF officer.

Councillor Frank Phillips, mayor of Erewash: "We're remembering a half-forgotten hero."

Sqn Ldr Clowes - who was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross - shot down about a dozen enemy aircraft, the council said, including taking out up to five bombers out of the sky during the Battle of Britain.

The plaque was unveiled near to where the name of his father appears on the village's war memorial.

Sqn Ldr Clowes was four when his father was killed in World War One while serving as a private with the Sherwood Foresters.

Councillor Alan Chewings said: "Until two years ago, the parish council wasn't even aware that Sqn Ldr Clowes came from this area, and having done some research about his activities during the Battle of France and the Battle of Britain, we were very proud of what he actually achieved during that period of time.

"It gives us an opportunity to recognise the courage of Sqn Ldr Clowes.

"What we are trying to do today as well is to remember his father."

Sqn Ldr Clowes died from liver cancer in 1949, aged 37

Sqn Ldr Clowes, the council said, was educated at Long Eaton Council Elementary School and joined the RAF in 1929 as an aircraft apprentice.

During the war, he had a mid-air crash after he shot down a Heinkel bomber near the German border and the tail of his Hurricane was clipped by a French plane and he crash-landed.

He continued to serve with the RAF, but later died from liver cancer in 1949, aged 37, and is buried at Brampton in Cambridgeshire.

